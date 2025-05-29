EuroCham Laos Reviews 2024 Progress, Elects New Board at Annual Meeting

The European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Laos (ECCIL EuroCham Laos) held its Annual General Meeting on 22 May, at Amari Vientiane.

The event brought together members to review the Chamber’s 2024 performance, approve financial accounts, discuss strategic plans for 2025, and elect the new Executive Committee to lead the organization for the next two years.

The newly elected Executive Committee for the 2025-2027 term comprises a diverse group of experienced professionals from key business and developmental sectors. Their expertise and vision will drive untapped opportunities and promote the interests of both the European and Lao business communities.

Mette Boatman, President of EuroCham Laos, stated “A Chamber is not a business, but a members’ association that exists solely because of and for the benefit of its members. It has been a true honor to witness the Chamber’s development in recent years as we have found our own footing and our own voice, becoming a strong advocate for Lao businesses committed to sustainable and responsible practices. While there is still much to learn, we are steadily moving forward on this important journey.”

Furthermore, President Boatman presented the honorary membership to Mark Gallagher, Ambassador of the European Union to Laos. The gesture reflects the close partnership between the EU Delegation and EuroCham and reinforces the shared commitment to supporting doing business with sustainability in Laos and to enhancing the competitiveness of Lao enterprises considering the country’s upcoming LDC graduation.

During the meeting, Stefano Pighin, Executive Director of EuroCham Laos, presented the activity report and highlighted the Chamber’s achievements in 2024: “With a diverse membership of over 120 companies, including nearly 40 percent SMEs, EuroCham Laos holds a strong member-centric identity and remains an active player in the Lao business community, having delivered more than 30 events last year”.

A key highlight of the event was the confirmation of the free service for European SMEs operating in Laos — the South-East Asia IP SME Helpdesk. The initiative, a collaboration between the European Union and EuroCham, offers training, one-on-one consultations, publications, and helplines focused on Intellectual Property matters, helping European SMEs navigate IP challenges.

Following the formal meeting, attendees enjoyed the European Networking Night, a traditional gathering to foster engaging conversations, new connections, and promising opportunities among members, partners, and guests.

The Chamber extends its sincere thanks to the generous sponsors who made the event possible: the European Union Delegation to Laos, Amari Vientiane, Lao Brewery Company, DataVerse, and Laolive.