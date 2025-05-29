Expectations vs. reality in trading: Octa broker’s perspective

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 May 2025 – In trading, success greatly depends on the ability to take a step back from a situation and assess it without bias. This becomes much easier when understanding of financial markets is not clouded by overly optimistic or unrealistic expectations carried into each trading session. Octa, a globally regulated broker since 2011, breaks down some expectations traders build up when starting trading and explains why these starting points are better left behind.

Expectation #1: All brokers offer transparent conditions

Depending on their experience with various financial services, some traders may naturally assume that what they see in a broker’s ad is precisely what they will get when engaging with this broker.

Reality: Unfortunately, not every broker diligently applies the fees and conditions specified in their marketing communications. What’s more, in some cases, a new trader may encounter hidden costs that were not specified in the broker’s terms and conditions. In the same vein, other opaque brokers’ practices, like introducing additional costs in case of market turmoil, may transpire over time.

To ensure a broker is trustworthy, it is important to review independent online feedback before making an initial deposit. Octa also recommends starting with a modest sum and ensuring the spreads and fees are what is expected. Another factor that significantly contributes to a broker’s reliability is extensive market experience and global reach. For example, Octa uses its successful track record of more than 14 years across multiple regions to ensure fast order execution, secure data processing, and better quotes for traders.

Expectation #2: All brokers provide instant withdrawals

When starting to engage with a financial broker, an emerging trader may assume that withdrawing their gains is always as fast and easy as making a minor cash transaction during regular business hours.

Reality: Withdrawal time depends on the broker, varying from several minutes to several weeks. Octa’s surveys show that up to 50% of traders have experienced serious issues with cash withdrawals, such as being unable to make the transaction through a preferred payment channel or facing unexpected fees.

As a globally regulated and trusted broker, Octa recommends carefully reading online reviews first to verify that the vast majority of a broker’s clients are happy with their withdrawals. Testing a broker’s withdrawal process before depositing a larger amount can help confirm that the broker adheres strictly to its stated terms and conditions without introducing hidden costs. On its part, Octa draws from its experience in engaging with various payment systems worldwide to provide an efficient, fast, and reliable withdrawal mechanism.

Expectation #3: 90% of success is finding a good strategy

When forming their perception of financial markets, many traders rely way too heavily on social media and advertising content. For example, internet gurus often promote ‘winning’ strategies that are supposed to pretty much guarantee consistent profits.

Reality: Any strategy, no matter how time-relevant and sophisticated, requires customisation and backtesting. Financial markets are constantly changing—albeit according to certain historical patterns—and seasoned traders are always looking for news and insights. This way, they can timely fine-tune their strategy and take advantage of major market fluctuations.

To sum up, every strategy needs to be adjusted to specific market conditions, timeframes, and instruments. Mindlessly copying strategies is a recipe for failure.

The most significant mismatch between expectation and reality in trading is underestimating some less-than-obvious nuances that must be taken into account to maximise potential. Customising a trading strategy to suit specific market conditions and selecting a reliable broker with fair and transparent terms represents a decisive step toward achieving more consistent results.

___

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material.

Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities.

In Southeast Asia, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.