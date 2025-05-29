Lao Authorities Seize Over 100 Marijuana Packages at Wattay Airport, Three Malaysians Arrested

Lao authorities seized more than 100 packages of marijuana at Wattay International Airport on 27 May, arresting three Malaysian nationals accused of attempting to smuggle the drugs to Germany.

The operation involved customs officials, airport security, and other relevant agencies, who grew suspicious of the three travelers during routine screening procedures.

Upon inspecting the suspects’ six suitcases, officials uncovered 103 packages of marijuana concealed within the luggage, totaling approximately 86 kilograms.

The suspects were reportedly preparing to board a Thai Airways flight en route to Germany, where the narcotics were intended to be delivered.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects are now in custody and will face prosecution in line with Lao legal procedures. The investigation remains ongoing.

This latest bust follows a string of recent drug trafficking incidents at Wattay International Airport.

On 21 May, a national from an African country was arrested after authorities found 42.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in bags of animal feed and coffee.

Just a day later, a Bulgarian national was caught with 14 kilograms of heroin packed in 14 separate packets.

Both earlier cases are currently under investigation by the Lao Ministry of Public Security.