Lao Ministry Reports Major Reading Gains Among Students in Champasack, Attapeu Provinces

Over 29,000 young students in the southern Champasack and Attapeu provinces have significantly improved their reading abilities, said the Ministry of Education and Sports on 26 May.

According to the authorities, such success was thanks to the second phase of the US-funded Learn to Read project, which supports literacy development for children from pre-primary to second grade.

Running from 2018 to 2025 with a total budget of USD 30 million, the project especially targets children with disabilities and those whose first language is not Lao.

The ministry reported that between November 2023 and May 2025 the project helped 29,330 children across 630 schools in five districts of Champasack and four in Attapeu.

Alongside students, 1,741 teachers, 219 school principals, 100 education staff, and over 2,100 parents and caregivers received training and support.

Norkham Souphanouvong, Country Director of Room to Read Laos, said cooperation across sectors helped the project reach its goals despite some challenges. She expressed hope that the Ministry would apply the lessons learned to continue improving reading skills and promote gender equality in schools.