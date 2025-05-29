Cooking tycoon game featuring BTS character TinyTAN

Operate a healing restaurant with players from around the world

Officially available on Google Play and Apple App Store

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smilegate Megaport announced the global launch of BTS Cooking On STOVE: TinyTAN Restaurant (developer GRAMPUS, hereafter referred to as BTS Cooking On STOVE) on May 27 (KST). BTS Cooking On Stove is a mobile tycoon game featuring BTS character TinyTAN.



Smilegate Megaport Launches Cooking Adventure Game ‘BTS Cooking On STOVE: TinyTAN Restaurant’ Worldwide

BTS Cooking On STOVE is an enhanced version of the previously successful title BTS Cooking On. Players can cook a variety of dishes from around the world and manage their restaurant alongside the TinyTAN characters. With intuitive gameplay, heartwarming visuals, and the charming appeal of TinyTAN, the game is expected to capture the hearts of players across the globe.

Last month, Smilegate Megaport and Grampus agreed on a strategic partnership to co-publish BTS Cooking On STOVE. Leveraging both companies’ strengths, the game is now available globally on major mobile platforms, including Google Play and Apple App Store. The game is integrated with Smilegate’s global platform STOVE, allowing players to conveniently manage their accounts and actively engage in communication through the official STOVE community and lounge. It is also planned to be playable on the STOVE PC platform within 2025.

Paek, Young Hoon, CEO of Smilegate Megaport, said, “Over the past few months, both teams have worked closely to maximize the original game’s charm while preparing a joyful experience for TinyTAN fans on the STOVE platform. We invite players to embark on a global cooking adventure with TinyTAN.”

Kim, Ji-in, CEO of GRAMPUS, added, “BTS Cooking On STOVE enhances the gameplay and charm of the previous title while improving usability to deliver a more user-friendly and polished experience. We look forward to communicating more actively with fans and players via the STOVE platform community.”

With the global launch, Smilegate Megaport plans to continuously update the game based on player feedback to meet diverse preferences worldwide.

More information on BTS Cooking On STOVE can be found on the game’s official community page on STOVE:

https://page.onstove.com/btscookingon/global