Stay a While: Agoda Unveils Asia’s Top “Slow Travel” Destinations

MANILA, Philippines, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top destinations in Asia to embrace the art of “slow travel”, with Thailand’s coastal city Rayong emerging as the top choice for travelers looking to hit the brakes and linger longer.

While some travelers thrive on jam-packed itineraries that squeeze in as much as possible in a short time, others find joy in longer stays enabling them to soak up the local charm. Slow travel provides the ideal opportunity to fully immerse in a destination, allowing time to create meaningful connections with its culture, cuisine, and people.

Across nine markets in Asia, Agoda data shows that slow travelers are booking the longest stays in Rayong (Thailand), Kalegowa (Indonesia), Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Boracay Island (Philippines), Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Chennai (India).

From tranquil beaches to bustling city streets, these destinations prove that sometimes, the best way to travel is to take it slow:

Rayong, Thailand Kalegowa, Indonesia Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan Nha Trang, Vietnam Boracay Island, Philippines Taipei, Taiwan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Chennai, India

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, said, “In a world that often feels rushed, slow travel has become more than just a trend—it’s a mindset that allows travelers to truly connect with the places they visit. At Agoda, we’re thrilled to support this approach to travel by offering the best deals on accommodation and activities that make it easy to slow down and savor the journey. With so many unique destinations across Asia, there’s no better time to pause, explore, and enjoy every moment.”

