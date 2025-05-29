Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6

“AI is not just a technological revolution—it’s sparking new jobs and opportunities! This year, AI+ Power 2025 will spotlight practical AI tools, helping businesses and SMEs break through in tough markets and create new possibilities for Hong Kong’s commercial landscape!”

— Culsin Li, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, BGOV

The AI Wave is Here—The Future is Within Reach

From AI-powered customer service to personalized marketing, Hong Kong startups are redefining traditional business models with practical AI solutions. Unlike high-end generative AI development, most applications now integrate AI into existing operations, driving efficiency and profitability in banking, insurance, retail, and more. For example, AI-driven chatbots can boost customer conversion rates by 30%, while smart data analytics can slash retail inventory costs by up to 20%. Amid Hong Kong’s challenging market, AI+ Power 2025 offers low-cost, high-impact solutions to help businesses stand out in the competition.

Curated by BGOV, AI+ Power 2025 brings even more surprises and innovations this year, blending Technology x Innovation x Opportunity. Join over 100 industry leaders to explore how AI is disrupting traditional business models and shaping the future, and seize the golden opportunities it unlocks. Backed by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, and industry leaders, this event is set to attract over 8,000 attendees, making it the unmissable tech event of 2025!

Six Key Highlights of AI+ Power 2025

1. Immersive AI Exhibition Zone

Explore over 100 AI solutions through interactive displays and hands-on experiences, transforming industries from finance to healthcare. Highlights include:Campus AI, AI Translation Tools, AI-Powered Analytics, Intelligent Meeting Systems, and Smart Office by leading exhibitors. Big Data Health Platforms offering precision healthcare to enhance personal wellness.These solutions empower SMEs to achieve digital transformation with ease. Experience the AI-driven future firsthand!

2. Keynote & Panel Sessions with Industry Titans

Hear from leaders of Adobe, Alibaba, Baidu, Cathay Pacific, China Unicom, Chow Sang Sang, Cyberport, Deloitte, Equinix Hong Kong, Golden Resources Group, Google, HKAPA, ASTRI, HKSTP, H&M Group, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, iFlytek, KPMG, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Octopus, PAObank, PwC, SenseTime, Sun Life Insurance, Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Ricoh, RTHK, WeLab Bank, and more.

AI-Powered Customer Insights: Driving Higher Conversion—Real-world case studies on how AI boosts conversion rates and adapts to market shifts.

Dialogue with Tech Giants on Agentic AI—Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA explore how Agentic AI will reshape business, sparking innovation and efficiency.

3. TechMatching Service

One-on-one, high-quality matchmaking to connect with ideal partners and unlock new market opportunities.

4. Business Networking Happy Hour

Connect with industry leaders, innovators, and AI experts in a relaxed setting. Join daily finale parties (16:00–18:00) with limited premium drinks, offering a relaxed setting to connect with cross-industry elites and seize every business opportunity!

5. Hands-On AI Workshops

Master AI tools through practical sessions tailored for SMEs, entrepreneurs, and professionals:

Automate Workflow with AI – No Coding Needed: Streamline operations effortlessly.

How Product Management Enables Business Success in Challenging Environments: Actionable strategies for growth.

Gain immediate knowledge to boost personal and industry competitiveness!

6. Drone Experience Zone

In collaboration with ICH (Intangible Cultural Heritage) and DJI, we present a groundbreaking “Drone Technology x ICH Activation” immersive zone, promoting the fusion of technology and tradition under the theme “Empowering Culture with Technology, Innovating for the Future.” Using AI and drones to revitalize intangible cultural heritage, this zone engages younger generations with vibrant cultural experiences.

Highlights:

Cuju Drone Challenge: Experience DJI drones reviving the Tang Dynasty’s “Cuju” football game, blending tech with traditional sports.

Drone Control Showcase & ICH Performance—360-degree filming of Hong Kong’s Intangible Cultural Heritage projects, featuring works by cheongsam designer and ICH inheritor Ms. Mary Yu, showcasing the fusion of culture and technology.

AI+ Power Awards 2025: Honoring Innovation Pioneers

Since 2022, BGOV’s Tech Awards have recognized over 65 innovative enterprises and projects. Upgraded to the AI+ Power Awards 2025, this year’s awards celebrate transformative AI applications in fintech, retail, sustainability, education, and healthcare, spotlighting groundbreaking solutions reshaping industries!

Exclusive Exhibition Offer

Create an Account at Aspire Booth G01 and Get USD$200 Credits! Discover a fully digitized financial management system supporting multi-currency transactions, expenses, receivables, investments, and loans—all in one place. Streamline global business operations and corporate accounts with ease. Limited quota, available while stocks last.

Join the Future—Register Now!

AI+ Power 2025 offers cutting-edge keynotes, interactive exhibits, hands-on AI product trials, and the prestigious awards ceremony. Admission is free, but spots are limited! Register now to experience AI’s limitless potential with family and friends and unlock future business opportunities!

Visit the official website for event details and registration: https://www.aipluspower.com/