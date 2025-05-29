Wander at Your Own Pace: Kuala Lumpur Among Asia’s Top “Slow Travel” Cities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top destinations in Asia to embrace the art of slow travel, with Kuala Lumpur securing a spot in the top ten as a city where travelers can hit the brakes and explore at a more relaxed pace.

Across nine markets in Asia, Agoda data shows that slow travelers are booking the longest stays in Rayong (Thailand), Kalegowa (Indonesia), Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Boracay Island (Philippines), Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Chennai (India), based on the average length for bookings made on Agoda between January and March 2025.

From tranquil beaches to bustling city streets, these destinations prove that sometimes, the best way to travel is to take it slow:

Rayong, Thailand Kalegowa, Indonesia Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan Nha Trang, Vietnam Boracay Island, Philippines Taipei, Taiwan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Chennai, India

In Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi have climbed to the top two spots for extended stays, followed by newcomer Johor Bahru, edging into the top three as last year’s number one, Perhentian Islands, drops out. Meanwhile, travelers from Malaysia looking to venture abroad spend the most time in Tokyo, Japan for a slower-paced travel experience.

Fabian Teja, Country Director for Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda, said, “As life moves faster, more travelers are embracing the idea of slowing down to truly experience a place rather than just pass through it. Malaysia’s diverse destinations, with its rich heritage and cultural offerings, make the perfect backdrop for unhurried exploration. At Agoda, we’re excited to be part of this movement, offering great deals on stays and activities that make it easier to pause and enjoy every step of the journey.”