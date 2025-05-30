BingX Strengthens Its Executive Team by Appointing Daniel Lai as Chief Business Officer

PANAMA CITY, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Lai as its Chief Business Officer. In this strategic leadership role, Daniel will steer BingX’s key business initiatives, with a focus on market expansion, risk management, compliance frameworks, and security partnerships. His appointment reflects BingX’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, global reach, and building a secure, user-first trading environment.

Daniel brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at prominent crypto platforms and fintech companies, offering deep expertise in navigating complex markets and fostering cross-functional collaboration. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Daniel’s diverse academic background and cross-disciplinary insights will be instrumental in strengthening BingX’s global security alliances and developing adaptable compliance structures suited to the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Daniel Lai shared his thoughts on the appointment: “I’ve always believed that trust and security are the cornerstones of crypto space, and I’m excited to bring my experience to BingX, where these values are central to the company’s mission. Joining a forward-thinking organization like BingX, especially during this pivotal phase of BingX AI Evolution, is incredibly inspiring. At BingX, every decision is driven by the goal of providing long-term value to our users, creating a space where they feel confident and supported. The company’s user-first vision truly resonates with me, and I’m honored to be part of this journey to make a lasting impact on the crypto world.”

In welcoming Daniel to the team, BingX reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance in the cryptocurrency space. The company looks forward to seeing the positive impact of Daniel’s leadership as it continues to expand and enhance its offerings for users worldwide. With this strategic addition, BingX is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in the market, embodying trust, innovation, and excellence.

