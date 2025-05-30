Laos Extends Visa-Free Stay for Japanese Tourists to 30 Days

Starting 1 June, Japanese travelers will be able to stay in Laos without a visa for up to 30 days, doubling the previous limit of 15 days, as announced by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith during his visit to Japan on 29 May.

The extension was formalized during a meeting between President Thongloun and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Japan. The occasion reinforced Laos’s decision to strengthen ties through expanded travel privileges.

Laos has offered visa-free entry to Japanese citizens since 1 January 2007, allowing ordinary passport holders to visit for up to 15 days without a visa. For longer stays, travelers were previously required to obtain a visa in advance.

Additionally, Japanese citizens holding official or diplomatic passports have enjoyed a longer visa exemption period of up to 90 days, under a bilateral agreement that came into effect on 1 April 2015.

Japan was not among the countries granted special visa exemptions under the “Visit Laos Year 2024” campaign, which included Thailand, China, Taiwan, and several European nations. Those temporary exemptions concluded on 1 January 2025.

Beyond tourism, the two leaders expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in energy and decarbonization under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative. A summit on this initiative was held last year in Laos.

President Thongloun and Prime Minister Ishiba also reaffirmed their intention to strengthen governance in Laos, recognizing Japan’s long-standing support for the drafting and implementation of the Lao Civil Code and other legal frameworks.