Singapore Expands Foreign Worker Source Countries, Adds Laos, Bhutan, Cambodia

Starting 1 June, Singapore will allow employers to hire workers from Laos, Bhutan, and Cambodia for work permit roles, expanding the list of non-traditional source (NTS) countries.

These additions join existing NTS countries including Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The change applies to the construction, marine shipyard, and process industries, as well as to selected roles in manufacturing and services listed on the Non-Traditional Source Occupation List.

Announcing the update, Singapore Minister for Manpower said that broadening the pool of eligible foreign workers is aimed at helping firms “build a more skilled and resilient workforce.”

The expansion was discussed during the Ministry of Manpower’s Committee of Supply debate on 6 March.

This policy shift is in response to long-standing labor shortages in key industries.

The Singapore Manufacturing Federation highlighted that sectors such as precision engineering, electronics manufacturing, and aerospace have faced ongoing operational disruptions due to manpower gaps, affecting productivity and competitiveness.

In a related effort to support workforce stability, the Ministry of Manpower will also extend the maximum employment period for work permit holders.

While the cap on employment age remains, it will be raised from 60 to 63 years, allowing experienced workers to contribute longer.

Further updates to the NTS Occupation List are expected in September, as Singapore continues its efforts to strengthen its manpower resilience and support industry needs.