Synology Premiers a Full Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 May 2025 – Synology showcased its latest lineup of innovations at COMPUTEX 2025, Taiwan, presenting a comprehensive solution portfolio spanning enterprise storage, data protection, video surveillance, on-premise productivity suite, and personal private cloud.

“At Synology, our goal has always been to build a data management ecosystem our customers can trust,” said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. “We design our solutions to offer not only unparalleled ease of use, but also industry-leading security, reliability, and data privacy, empowering both organizations and individuals to manage their data with confidence.”

Active-active NVMe all-flash storage: PAS7700



PAS7700 is Synology’s new flagship enterprise storage designed for mission-critical workloads. It features a dual-controller, active-active architecture to ensure non-disruptive service continuity. With security at its core and built-in 3-2-1-1 data replication capabilities, it safeguards data integrity at every level.

Engineered for exceptional performance and unmatched cost efficiency, the PAS7700 leverages an end-to-end NVMe design to deliver up to 2 million IOPS and sub-millisecond latency—offering up to 3x the performance of existing Synology models.

New ActiveProtect lineup: DP7200



Following the successful launch of ActiveProtect, Synology is expanding its data protection lineup with the introduction of DP7200. This new appliance can be deployed as a standalone backup server at branch locations or as a CMS host at headquarters. It delivers unified data protection for workloads across the entire organization, while built-in immutability and network isolation features safeguard against cyber threats—ensuring that clean, recoverable copies are always available when needed.

Synology’s new cloud VMS: C2 Surveillance



Building on Synology’s comprehensive video surveillance ecosystem covering IP cameras, NVRs, AI analytics, and cloud backup, Synology introduced C2 Surveillance—a cloud- based video management system designed for NVR-less deployment and seamless multi- site scalability.

C2 Surveillance is built for rapid deployment and easy scalability. With centralized cloud management, Windows AD integration, and role-based permission delegation, it is an ideal solution for distributed multi-site large deployments. It also enables continuous local edge recording and supports offline failover mode to ensure uninterrupted monitoring.

Productivity additions: ChatPlus and Synology Meet



Synology is expanding its productivity offerings with the introduction of ChatPlus and Synology Meet. ChatPlus enables secure team communication with granular permission settings and advanced channel management, while Synology Meet provides enterprise- grade video conferencing. Both applications run on Synology’s private cloud infrastructure, ensuring full data ownership, management, and privacy.