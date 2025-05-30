Will InDrive Return? App Blocked Across Laos Amid Legal and Technical Turmoil

On 28 May, the popular taxi application InDrive became suddenly inaccessible to customers and drivers in Laos.

The sudden disruption quickly sparked confusion and concern among the public, with many questioning whether InDrive would be permanently shut down in Laos.

Amid the uncertainty, InDrive Laos addressed the issue on its official Facebook page, reassuring users and acknowledging the ongoing technical difficulties:

“Having trouble using the app in Laos? Don’t worry. If you encounter any problems, please contact us through the help channel in the app. We are ready to assist you!” The InDrive Team

This message aimed to calm users, assuring them that support was still available through the app’s help center. However, it also hinted that the company was aware of the larger technical and regulatory challenges affecting access in Laos.

Initially, some users discovered a workaround by using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass the restrictions.

However, reports emerged that VPN usage was being detected and blocked. Customers who previously used VPNs found their InDrive accounts suspended for 15 days due to suspicious activity and suspected data manipulation. These users received notifications from the app, further adding to their frustration.

Voices from Social Media

Social media users, particularly on Facebook, are speculating that the root of the problem could lie in InDrive’s operational model in Laos.

Many said that the application did not have an official office based in Laos, was not properly registered, and failed to pay taxes to the government. Additionally, it did not meet regulatory obligations imposed by the Lao authorities. This led the Ministry of Technology and Communications to block the app’s IP addresses and ports.

Others go as far as claiming that Laos is moving toward a “single gateway” system, similar to China’s model, to monitor and filter information for safety, public order, and other reasons, leading to users unable to access the app through normal means.

“I used InDrive almost every day because it was convenient and cheaper than other companies,” said Vieng Silichanh, a longtime InDrive customer. “At first, when the app didn’t work, someone suggested on Facebook to download a VPN, but after using it for a while, my account got blocked for 15 days so now, I can’t use the app anymore.”

Official Notice and the Shutdown Rumors

In addition to previous reports, a formal notice from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport was sent to the Ministry of Technology and Communications, ordering the app’s closure on 13 March 2024.

The notice cited the lack of an enterprise registration certificate and a transportation permit for InDrive, rendering their operations illegal. The app was also criticized for being “unsafe” and “untrustworthy,” as passengers have no means to contact the companies in case of accidents or crimes.

According to the report, InDrive started operations in Laos without a clear timeline, and is known for its unique feature that allows passengers to negotiate prices with drivers digitally.

In its latest announcement issued on 28 May, the National Internet Regulatory Commission ordered all telecommunications providers, including Lao Telecom, ETL Company Limited, Star Telecom, TPlus, Planet Internet Laos, Best Telecom, and LAOSAT Company, to block and disable access to the InDrive website and domain.

This directive follows the Commission’s monitoring and examination of the application, during which they identified unauthorized activities that were found to be in violation of Laos’s laws and regulations.

Immediate Impact of the Shutdown

“I rely on InDrive for my daily income. The sudden shutdown without any warning has put me and my family in a very difficult situation,” said a 47 year old InDrive rider who requested to be identified only as Xieng. “I started working as a driver for this app because it offered independence, and drivers received the full payment from each trip without any deductions from the app.”

Before the shutdown, he used to earn around LAK 400,000 per day by working long hours, from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM. However, since the app was blocked, his daily income has dropped to less than LAK 200,000. The decline, he explained, is due to the need for both drivers and passengers to use a VPN to access the app, which has made the process overly complicated. As a result, many customers have stopped using the platform altogether.

“If the app can’t fix this problem and return to normal,” Xieng said, “I have a backup plan. I’ll apply for a job with Kokkok Company because I believe it’s better to work for a company with a physical office, where the work is more stable.”

Similarly, Somphone, a 28-year-old InDrive rider, shared that before joining the platform, he held a full-time job.

He has been working as a rider for a year.

Prior to the disruption, he typically earned at least LAK 600,000 per day by working from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM. However, since the app has become more difficult to access, his daily income has dropped to just LAK 200,000.

“If the system remains unavailable, I’ll return to full-time employment,” Somphone said.

Will InDrive Return?

While InDrive’s disappearance from the Laos market may seem sudden, it allegedly stems from regulatory issues, tax compliance failures, and broader national policies.

For now, customers and drivers remain in the dark about whether InDrive will return to Laos or if this shutdown is permanent. The lack of clear communication from the company has fueled rumors and speculation, leaving many to wonder what the future holds.