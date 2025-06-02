Binance Traders League Returns with $6 Million Prize Pool and New Enhancements including Regional Competitions and Trader’s Passport

Binance’s global flagship trading event introduces Trader’s Passport for users to track their performance across competitions and new Regional Categories to promote friendly competition

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem trusted by over 270 million users worldwide, is excited to announce Binance Traders League Season 2 with a prize pool of up to $6 million. Traders League is Binance’s flagship trading competition where traders from around the world go head-to-head for crypto rewards and is a fun and engaging way to celebrate our users and for them to connect. Pre-registration starts today, from 2 to 8 June 2025, and the trading activity period will run from 9 June to 6 July 2025.

Users can enjoy enhanced solo and team competitions across spot and futures, a refreshed landing page featuring shareable widgets, a trader’s “Passport” to track their performance across competitions, and a new and exciting regional competition category.

Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance, shared, “We are introducing a number of new features in Traders League Season 2, such as regional teams to promote camaraderie and a Trader’s Passport for users to track their personal achievements across competitions. The variety of competition categories and tasks ensures there will always be a category and activity for every user regardless of their experience levels. Binance Traders League provides a platform for traders from around the world to exchange their knowledge and is a rewarding way to connect.”

One of the new highlights of Traders League will see users who register automatically be part of a regional team based on their KYC location to compete for prizes, as well as be automatically added to their region’s open solo competition categories. The available regions are Asia, CIS & Europe, LATAM, Africa, and MENA.



Binance Traders League introduces regional teams to promote camaraderie and friendly competition. Users who register for Binance Traders League will automatically be part of a regional team based on their KYC location to compete for prizes, as well as be added to their region’s open solo competition categories. Information in the screengrab above is for illustrative purposes.

Overview of Traders League competitions and prize pool:

Spot Traders League – total prize pool of up to $1.8 million

Comprising Solo ROI Competition and Team PnL Competition

Users eligibility: All verified regular and VIP 1-6 users, except liquidity providers

Eligible trading pairs: All trading pairs except zero fees trading pairs

Futures Traders League – total prize pool of up to $3 million

Comprising Solo ROI Competition and Team PnL Competition

Bonus rewards for new Binance Futures users

Users eligibility: All verified regular and VIP 1-6 users, excluding market makers.

Eligible trading pairs: All USDⓈ-M contracts and COIN-M contracts on Binance Futures

Side Tasks, Regional ROI Competitions and Side Quests – total prize pool of $1.2 million

Side Tasks with a prize pool of $1 million

Regional ROI Competition prize pool of $100k

Affiliates Booster prize pool of $50k

Trading Live Showdown prize pool of $50k — where Futures trading content creators can stream their strategy on Binance Square to grow their audience and compete for prizes

For more information and terms and conditions, visit the Binance Traders League here .

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Futures trading, in particular, is subject to high market risk and price volatility. You may be called upon at short notice to make additional margin deposits or interest payments. If the required margin deposits or interest payments are not made within the prescribed time, your collateral may be liquidated. Moreover, you will remain liable for any resulting deficit in your account and interest charged on your account. All of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page . For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning .

