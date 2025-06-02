Laos Signs Agreement to Build Longest Highway Connecting Laos, Vietnam

The Lao government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phongsavanh Group Co., Ltd. to develop the country’s longest expressway, marking a major milestone in regional infrastructure development.

The agreement, finalized on 30 May, initiates the feasibility study, route survey, design planning, and construction preparation for a new highway that will directly connect Vientiane Capital to the Laos-Vietnam Namsoi Border Checkpoint in Viengxay district, Houaphan.

The route will start at the intersection of National Road 13 South in KM 21 village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital.

Originally proposed in 2021 under a Build-Operate-Transfer model, the project has been reviewed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

The new highway is expected to connect with the existing Vientiane-Vang Vieng expressway, creating a continuous route that will improve Laos’ connectivity with both China and Vietnam.

Further technical evaluations, environmental impact assessments, and project timelines will be released as the feasibility study advances under government supervision.