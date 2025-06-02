Laos Trade Surplus Hits USD 160 Million on Back of Rising Exports

Laos recorded a strong trade surplus of approximately USD 160 million in March, despite a significant rise in imports, according to newly released figures from the Lao Trade Portal.

The country’s total trade in goods, excluding electricity, reached USD 1.73 billion for the month.

This included USD 945 million in exports, a modest 2 percent increase from February, and USD 785 million in imports, up 28 percent from the same period last year.

The data points to a steadily growing trade sector, driven by continued demand for Lao exports and a rebound in domestic demand for imported goods.

Exports See Steady Growth

Laos’ export performance in March was led by electrical appliances and electrical equipment, which brought in USD 172 million, continuing their role as the country’s top export category.

Cassava followed closely at USD 115 million, underscoring the growing importance of agricultural commodities in Laos’ trade portfolio.

Other notable exports included gold bars and gold alloys valued at USD 101 million, potassium salt (potash) at USD 74 million, and copper ore at USD 43 million.

Paper and paper products also made a strong showing at USD 41 million, followed by rubber (USD 31 million), bananas (USD 27 million), cassava flour (USD 26 million), and wood pulp and waste paper (USD 26 million).

Imports Surge as Economic Activity Picks Up

On the import side, diesel oil was the largest import, totaling USD 114 million, followed by finished chemical products at USD 87 million.

Laos also saw a surge in demand for vehicles and machinery. Land vehicles (excluding motorcycles and tractors) and mechanical equipment were each valued at USD 81 million and USD 71 million, respectively.

Other key imports included steel and iron products (USD 35 million), electrical machinery (USD 27 million), plastic goods (USD 24 million), fertilizers (USD 18 million), sugar (USD 9 million), and tractors (USD 5 million).

Thailand and China Remain Key Trade Partners

Trade with neighboring countries remained dominant. Thailand was Laos’ largest trading partner in March, accounting for USD 279 million in exports and USD 340 million in imports. China followed with USD 259 million in exports and USD 257 million in imports.

Vietnam was also a significant partner, with Laos exporting USD 237 million in goods and importing USD 104 million. Rounding out the top five export destinations were Australia (USD 64 million) and the United States (USD 32 million), while on the import side, the US (USD 19 million) and Japan (USD 15 million) featured prominently.

However, it’s worth noting that these figures do not include the import and export value of electricity, a major component of Laos’ economy. Authorities have stated that electricity trade data will be published once complete and verified statistics are available.

In February, Laos recorded a trade surplus of USD 310 million, with total trade reaching USD 1.54 billion. Exports rose sharply to USD 925 million, a 42.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 12.9 percent, totaling USD 615 million.

Key export items included electrical equipment, gold, cassava, and potash, while major imports were diesel, vehicles, and chemicals. The data points to a strong export performance and reduced import costs, both of which contributed to the country’s positive trade balance.