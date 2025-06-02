Maxim’s de Paris expands to the US market with cutting-edge ‘Seine X’ home coffee machine

Bringing the Parisian café to American homes

PARIS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Maxim’s de Paris has announced its entry into the competitive US home coffee market with the launch of ‘Seine X’ – the world’s first intelligent semi-automatic three-in-one variable pressure espresso machine, a category-defining innovation in the premium home coffee segment. The cutting-edge machine blends intelligent technology, personalized features, and classic French design to instil le joie de vivre from the comfort of the home.



Maxim’s La Seine X espresso machine

Inspired by the iconic French car from the 1950s, the ‘Simca 9’, it took four years of R&D to create Seine X. Industry insiders have called the coffee maker a ‘game-changer’ in the home coffee machine category.

Oscar, CEO of Maxim’s Espresso said: “I’m delighted to be sharing our new baby with the world. Maxim’s has set a high watermark with its Michelin food, but we want to show the world that we take coffee seriously too.”

The Seine X’s patented MPF Multi-Frequency Stable Pressure Control™, allows the user to adjust the pressure of their espresso between a range of 3 to 15 bars. By tweaking the pressure, the user unlocks a myriad of complex flavors in every bean—ideal for experimenting with light roasts to dark blends.

A major selling point is the ‘super-steam’ wand, which can produce professional dry steam making effortless cappuccinos, flat whites and cortados. The integrated thermometer allows you to monitor the temperature of the milk in real time.

“Maxim’s machine is a game changer, it’s one of the most complete home espresso machines I’ve tested”, said Elida, a former judge for the World Barista Championships: “It’s possible the best espressos in the world can now be found at home.”

For those who appreciate the finer things—from an aged Bordeaux to hotels with a view—Maxim’s now invites you to elevate your morning with an espresso that rivals the quality of its cuisine.

Maxim’s has been synonymous with French elegance, culinary excellence, and the art of sophisticated living since 1893. Born as a Parisian restaurant on the iconic Rue Royale, we’ve been offering the world a taste of Parisian luxury for more than a century. For more information about Maxim’s Seine X, visit maximsespresso.com.

