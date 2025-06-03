Anthrax: Laos Partially Lifts Livestock Import Ban from Thailand, Mukdahan Still Restricted

Laos has eased its ban on importing livestock and meat products from Thailand, imposed earlier this month following a fatal anthrax case in Mukdahan Province.

The updated policy, announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on 30 May, permits imports of cattle, buffaloes, horses, pigs, sheep, goats, and related products, provided they meet strict health and quarantine conditions.

Under the latest announcement, imports are now allowed in Lao provinces bordering Thailand, but all animals must originate from disease-free areas and be vaccinated against anthrax at least 20 days before entry. A mandatory 21-day quarantine applies to all incoming livestock before they can be integrated into local herds.

However, the ban remains in effect for any animals or products originating from or transiting through Mukdahan, the site of the anthrax case that prompted the initial suspension. This restriction will remain in place for at least another 30 days.

For animals in transit to third countries via Laos, authorities have prohibited vehicle changes and stopovers within Lao territory.

Cambodia, meanwhile, has maintained its precautionary stance, continuing to suspend imports of Thai livestock and meat products, maintaining restrictions introduced on 6 May.

Laos itself experienced an anthrax outbreak in 2024, with 54 human cases and several cattle deaths reported within one month in Champasack Province.

The disease, caused by the soil-borne bacterium Bacillus anthracis, can be transmitted to humans through direct contact, inhalation, or consumption of contaminated animal products.