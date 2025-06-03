Celebrate Graduates with the Gift of Bedsure

Bedsure, the viral Amazon bedding brand, shares inspiration for graduate gifting, from its signature GentleSoft™ Blanket to the Three Zone Mattress Pad.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For those shopping for college graduates settling into their first apartment or those outfitting college freshmen with cozy, dorm life essentials, fresh new bedding makes an excellent gift for young adults entering the next chapter of their lives. Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand, offers a selection of durable, cozy bedding products that can transform living spaces with both function and comfort in mind.



Bedsure hosted an on-campus pop-up at the University of Southern California in May

Getting an uninterrupted night of sleep is essential for anyone entering milestone moments and transitioning into new sleep routines. From Bedsure’s GentleSoft™ Three Zone Mattress Pad – a soft, supportive essential – to the signature, ultra soft GentleSoft™ Blanket, Bedsure is the go-to brand for ensuring that getting a restful sleep remains the least of a graduate’s worries.

Bedsure highlights the following top picks for gifting, with a few products being offered with promotional discounts in June to celebrate graduation season.

GentleSoft™ Blanket : Bedsure’s hero blanket is a stylish, quintessentially cozy accessory that can enhance any space, while delivering unparalleled softness and warmth thanks to Bedsure’s GentleSoft™ technology that combines comfort with long-lasting durability. It’s also machine washable, making it a convenient solution for young adults who frequently visit the laundry room. The Throw blanket will be 25% off from June 2-June 8 and June 16-June 22 .

The cloud-like Bed-in-a-Bag is perfect for year-round comfort and cozy nights. Including all essential bedding items – pillowcases, pillow shams, a fitted sheet, flat sheet and comfort – this is a great all-in-one gift for graduates setting up their new bedroom. And, with 30 color options and a luxe sanded finish, this bedding adds a touch of sophistication to any bedroom. Bedsure GentleSoft™ Three Zone Mattress Pad: Bedsure’s mattress pad creates an incredibly supportive and comfortable bed. Bedsure’s mattress pad features an ergonomic three-zone design that upgrades any mattress to a restorative sleeping space. Featuring soft wavy ends for relaxation and a supportive honeycomb center that relieves pressure, this bed essential balances softness and support all night long – perfect for cozy nights in.

In this graduation season, Bedsure hosted an on-campus pop-up at the University of Southern California in May, inviting students to experience the products and draw inspiration for their dorm room décor. Consumers can also look out for Bedsure on TikTok, using the hashtag #GentleSoft as the brand partners with the social media platform to feature its products in advertisements and the TikTok Shop.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged. For more information, visit Bedsure’s official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.