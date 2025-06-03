Lao Coffee Cooperatives Take Top Honors at Bolaven Plateau Competition

The Nambeng Coffee Cooperative (NCC) and Bolaven Story Coffee have claimed top honors at the Lao Green Coffee Competition 2025, held from 15 to 22 May on the Bolaven Plateau in Pakse district, Champasak Province.

NCC secured first place in the Arabica category with a score of 87.68, while Bolaven Story Coffee led the Robusta category with a score of 85.98.

Organized by the Lao Coffee Association, the competition featured two main categories, Arabica and Robusta. Participants could submit coffees processed through a variety of methods, including semi-washed/washed, sweet process, natural process, and experimental fermentations.

This year, around 80 samples were submitted: 68 Arabica and 12 Robusta. The judging panel included experts from Laos and neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and the United States.

“Winning this competition is a proud moment for our cooperative and our village,” said NCC President Phouthone Sinthapaseuth. “We hope this recognition will open more opportunities for us, connecting with new buyers, expanding into international markets, and inspiring other farmers in our community.”

When asked how the cooperative first became involved in the Lao Green Coffee Competition, Phouthone explained that it all began in 2022, when a colleague from the Lao Coffee Lovers group and the Lao Coffee Association encouraged them to take part. Initially uncertain whether their coffee met the required standards, he was hesitant.

However, with support and guidance, he gained the confidence to give it a try. Since then, the competition has become a valuable learning experience for the team, helping them deepen their understanding of specialty coffee standards and continuously improve their processing methods year after year.

Producing competition-grade coffee hasn’t come easy. Phouthone highlighted the biggest challenge as maintaining consistency and quality across the production chain, from harvest to drying, especially when working with the Yellow Caturra Natural variety, which requires meticulous care.

According to Phouthone, climate change has only added to the challenges. Weather patterns have become increasingly unpredictable, with irregular rainfall and rising temperatures disrupting flowering and harvest cycles.

These shifts have introduced new risks to maintaining the quality of their coffee.

“After this, we realize there still needs to be improvement in processing techniques, better fermentation control, and enhancing our team’s skills. We also want to look for ways to adapt our farming methods to cope with climate change, like testing new shade tree systems and adjusting harvest schedules,” he said.

Phouthone encouraged other coffee producers to take part in future competitions, emphasizing the value of expert feedback, networking opportunities, and the shared goal of raising the global profile of Lao coffee.

“Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself. Even if you don’t win, you’ll gain valuable feedback from professional judges, which can help you improve your techniques. It’s also a way to build connections with other farmers and buyers, and together, we can raise the standard of Lao coffee for the world market,” he said.

Using Coffee Quality Institute (CQI) standards, the judges scored coffee on fragrance, aroma, flavor, sweetness, acidity, body, and aftertaste, using a 100-point scale, Sengkham Inthiratwongsy, one of the event organizers and judges, explained.

Scores below 80 indicated regular quality, 80–89.99 were considered specialty, and scores of 90 or above were classified as premium coffee.

Samples were submitted between 15 and 16 May. Judges and technical staff received calibration training on 17 and 18 May, followed by initial evaluations on 19–20 May and final assessments with public cuppings on 21–22 May.