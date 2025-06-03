Vietnam to Introduce Lao Language in General Education Near Border Areas

Vietnam will begin offering Lao as one of eight foreign languages in its general education curriculum, starting with a pilot program in schools located near the Laos–Vietnam border.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son announced the initiative during a meeting with Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh on 2 June. He stated that the government is currently preparing the necessary conditions to include Lao among the foreign languages taught in general education schools across Vietnam, alongside English, Russian, French, Chinese, German, Japanese, and Korean.

The pilot program will initially focus on schools in provinces along the border and will expand as more qualified Lao language teachers become available.

Minister Son expressed hope that Laos would support the initiative by providing textbooks, helping train teachers, and assisting with curriculum development—particularly materials that highlight the special historical ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Vietnam also proposed that Laos consider including Vietnamese as an optional subject in its high school graduation exam. It further suggested the use of Vietnamese textbooks in schools where appropriate.

Ambassador Ernthavanh welcomed the proposals and expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s continued support in expanding educational opportunities for Lao students. She also emphasized the importance of stronger school management and more extracurricular activities to enhance the student learning experience.

According to the Lao Embassy in Hanoi, nearly 11,000 Lao students studied in Vietnam during the last academic year.