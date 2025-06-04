Global Investors Eye Bangkok’s Rarest Luxury Wellness Penthouses at Award-Winning ROMM Convent

Multi-Award Winning Development Captures International Attention with 2-Star Fitwel Certification, Asia Pacific Property Awards, and PropertyGuru Excellence Recognition



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2025 – Proud Real Estate has unveiled an extraordinary investment opportunity at ROMM Convent—Bangkok’s premier wellness-integrated residence in the prestigious Sathorn-Silom CBD. The only two duplex sky penthouses available, representing the pinnacle of luxury wellness living in Southeast Asia, are now available to discerning global investors.

ROMM CONVENT – Duplex Sky Penthouse

These architectural masterpieces have captured international attention, with ROMM Convent receiving multiple prestigious accolades including Best Condo Development and Best Architectural Design at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, Best Wellness Residences Development from PropertyGuru, and a coveted 2-Star Fitwel Built Certification—a global standard in wellness design excellence.

Investors are drawn by proven returns, with rental yields of 4–5.8% per annum and capital gains averaging 3–5.4% annually. Amid a climate of accelerating international demand, ROMM Convent stands out as both a secure asset and an aspirational lifestyle investment—offering exceptional value in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing real estate markets.

Bangkok’s Luxury Market: A Magnet for Global Capital

Bangkok continues to command the interest of investors worldwide, with the luxury condominium segment outpacing regional peers and anticipated to achieve sustained annual growth of 3–5% through 2027. In 2024 alone, international buyers accounted for 39% of total sales value, with large-format residences over 150 sq.m. in prime central locations witnessing robust absorption.

The Silom–Sathorn district is in the midst of a transformation, with over THB 600 billion in public and private investment projected through 2035. This surge of mega-projects is redefining the urban landscape, creating new opportunities for capital appreciation and rental demand—particularly as Bangkok’s tourism sector continues its strong recovery.

ROMM Convent: A Sanctuary for Global Citizens

Strategically positioned for expatriates, professionals, digital nomads, and retirees, ROMM Convent offers unrivaled access to both tradition and modernity. Residents enjoy proximity to Bangkok’s leading international schools—including St. Andrews Sathorn, Shrewsbury International, and King’s College—as well as world-class medical centers such as BNH Hospital, MedPark, and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. With average rental rates of THB 800–1,200 per sq.m. per month, the area delivers healthy yields of 4–5.8% per year and robust capital gains of approximately 3–5.4% annually, underpinned by consistently high tenant demand.

The Pinnacle of Wellness-Integrated Living

The Duplex Sky Penthouses at ROMM Convent are a masterclass in architectural innovation and holistic well-being. Each residence spans 418.61–467.86 sq.m., offering house-like layouts with soaring 6.45-meter ceilings and panoramic skyline views, including Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks. Private rooftop gardens create a tranquil green haven, seamlessly visible from both living and bedroom spaces.

Exceptional Features Include:

• Ultra-Exclusive Ownership: Only two duplex penthouses available.

• House-Like Living: Two-story layout located in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD

• Skyline Views: Panoramic vistas in three directions, including iconic landmarks like MahaNakhon and One Bangkok

• Private Rooftop Garden: A serene green escape visible from the main living and bedrooms

• Signature Design Elements: Full-height glass, custom wellness detailing, and a serene rooftop retreat.

• Gourmet Entertaining: Ice Jade kitchen island, Gorenje ORA ITO appliances, and a 46-bottle wine cellar.

• Sophisticated Finishes: Engineered walnut floors, stone-clad kitchens, premium fixtures, and bespoke cabinetry.

• Grand Proportions: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, powder room, and a flexible multi-purpose space.

Wellness Technology & Privileged Services:

• 2-Star Fitwel Certified Wellness: Recognized global standards in health-optimized living.

• 24/7 Health Butler Concierge: Personalized healthcare coordination and support.

• Six Levels of Wellness Amenities: Thoughtfully curated for holistic mind-body well-being.

• Smart Home Ecosystem: Advanced technology for air quality, energy efficiency, and comfort.

• Exclusive Healthcare Partnerships: VVIP privileges with BNH Hospital and BeDee by BDMS. Unmatched Value in Bangkok’s Central Business District Starting at just THB 290,000 per sq.m., ROMM Convent’s Duplex Sky Penthouses represent one of the most compelling luxury investments in the Sathorn district—delivering exceptional value compared to global property capitals. Ownership is further enhanced by immediate access to VVIP medical privileges at BNH Hospital including special discounts and personalized care from Thailand’s top-tier medical professionals—, ensuring both peace of mind and premier healthcare for residents and their families. Limited International Allocation: Secure Your Early Investor Advantage As foreign ownership quotas rapidly reach capacity, Proud Real Estate is pleased to offer the exclusive Early Investor Package (available until June 30, 2025). This limited-time opportunity includes bespoke layout customization and privileged access to tailored services—making now the optimal moment for international investors to secure their stake in one of Bangkok’s most rarefied addresses. Invest in an Iconic Lifestyle at ROMM Convent – Where Wellness Meets Luxury Seize the opportunity to own one of the last two Duplex Sky Penthouses at ROMM Convent, where visionary design, holistic wellness, and world-class investment potential converge. Availability is strictly limited—act now to elevate your lifestyle and portfolio with Bangkok’s most coveted luxury residence. For more information and personalized assistance, please visit Proud Real Estate or call +662-026-8999. Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements about market performance and investment returns. Actual results may vary. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PROUD REAL ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Proud Real Estate is Thailand’s leading luxury wellness-focused property developer, renowned for creating holistic living environments that seamlessly integrate health optimization, sustainability, and timeless design. With a portfolio of internationally awarded projects, Proud Real Estate consistently delivers above-market investment returns while setting new benchmarks in luxury and resident well-being. The company gained global recognition for the development of InterContinental Residences Hua Hin, one of only eight world-class branded residences under the InterContinental name—further solidifying Proud’s reputation for excellence in luxury real estate.