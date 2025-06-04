J.S. Held Announces the First Global Consulting Company Chief Intellectual Property Officer

JERICHO, N.Y., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm J.S. Held proudly announces the appointment of intellectual property (IP) expert James E. Malackowski as the first Chief Intellectual Property Officer (CIPO) of a global consulting company. J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer observes, “In today’s knowledge-based economy, the role of CIPO serves an important strategic and operational role both internally and in support of clients.”

Protecting J.S. Held Intellectual Property and Other Intangible Assets

J.S. Held experts have developed methodologies, frameworks, proprietary tools, and research that support client work. The CIPO partners across the business to ensure that these intangible assets are identified, protected, and leveraged to benefit the business. “Having dedicated IP leadership will help the company move faster in developing and deploying new methodologies, while ensuring reasonable measures of protecting our innovations,” noted James E. Malackowski.

Managing J.S. Held Intellectual Property and Other Intangible Assets

J.S. Held maintains a robust portfolio of patents including a “System and Method for Financing an Insurance Transaction”, trademarks, data, trade secrets, and other proprietary technologies that support client work. “As CIPO, I intend to partner with company leadership and our professional experts across the globe to manage and monetize the many patent, trademark, data, and other proprietary assets that set J.S. Held apart among our competitors, benefitting clients and our investors,” added James E. Malackowski.

Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Intellectual Property Consulting Group

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, is rooted in an expansive understanding of intellectual property (IP) value and risk, providing a foundation of Expertise for the Innovation Economy™. Built upon more than three decades of experience assessing IP in the most rigorous of venues – state, federal, and international courts, Ocean Tomo clients benefit from continuous feedback between litigation economic damage outcomes, transaction pricing, capital market valuations, debt financing terms, equity assessments, and deep technical insight. The team possesses the most comprehensive and market-tested understanding of IP value. Financial, market, and technical experts uniquely understand the contributory value of patented inventions, know-how, brands, and copyrights that permeate every business, viewing IP not simply as an isolated asset, but as an integral component of enterprise value.

Multidimensional Intellectual Property-Informed Experts Benefit J.S. Held Clients

Intellectual property expertise permeates the global organization. Beyond the expertise within J.S. Held’s dedicated IP practice Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, multidisciplinary experts across J.S. Held combine intellectual property expertise to core specializations, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Business Intelligence

Construction Advisory

Enterprise Risk Management

Fraud Investigations

Forensic Accounting

Insurance Claims Consulting

Restructuring, Turnaround, Receivership, and Bankruptcy

J.S. Held Intangible Asset Market Value Study of MSCI World Mid-Cap Companies

Building upon the important Intangible Asset Market Value Study created by Ocean Tomo and accessed on more than 150,000 occasions, J.S. Held releases the study of the MSCI World Mid-Cap companies. As shown in the graph, intangible assets now command 72% of the MSCI World Mid-Cap market value. As of 2025, the intangible asset market value of the MSCI Mid-Cap World Index companies exceeds $8.3 trillion USD.

Tangible and Intangible Asset Value Understanding

The depth and breadth of J.S. Held’s work in the property and casualty insurance market and Ocean Tomo’s work across all forms of intellectual property and other intangible assets uniquely combine to create a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip J.S. Held experts to assess business risk across diverse geographies, geopolitical landscapes, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements for the benefit of our clients.

Learn more about the new J.S. Held Chief Intellectual Property Officer, James E. Malackowski.



