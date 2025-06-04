Laos Hits 60% Milestone on Mega Solar Project, Eyes Year-End Launch

A 1,000-megawatt solar power project in northern Laos’ Oudomxay Province has reached 60 percent completion and is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2025, according to provincial governor Bounkhong Lachiemphon.

During an official site inspection on 29 May, Governor Lachiemphon reviewed progress at the large-scale solar farm, which spans 2,090 hectares across seven villages in Xay and Namor districts. The project is being built by a team of around 800 technical experts and laborers.

Key milestones have already been achieved. Land clearing is 100 percent complete, while landmine clearance has reached 95.74 percent. Infrastructure development is advancing steadily, with internal roads 81.32 percent complete and electrical pole installation at 59.78 percent.

Solar panel deployment has begun, with mounting structures at 3.56 percent and panel installation at 1.89 percent. For transmission infrastructure, surveys and site confirmation have been completed for 43 pole bases.

The project is being developed under a comprehensive concession agreement signed on 12 September 2024 between the Government of Laos and CGN Energy Technology (Laos) Co., Ltd.

Phase I of the project is expected to generate approximately 1.7 billion kWh of electricity annually, enough to power about 10 million households.

Once operational, the solar energy will be transmitted to China’s Yunnan Province via the China-Laos 500 kV power grid interconnection. This will contribute to Yunnan’s energy transition and enhance regional power supply stability.

The project forms a key part of the Northern Laos Interconnected Clean Energy Base, which spans Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, and Phongsaly provinces. The initiative aims to establish a regional clean energy hub by integrating solar, wind, and biomass power.

This solar farm directly supports Laos’s national renewable energy targets, including the goal of achieving 30 percent renewable energy consumption by 2025. It also marks a significant step toward strengthening the country’s energy independence and clean energy portfolio.