Laos Opens First Nutrition Training Center to Combat Child Undernutrition

The Lao government, in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has officially launched the country’s first Maternal and Child Nutrition Training Center in Luang Namtha Province on 3 June, aiming to combat widespread child undernutrition and improve maternal health awareness.

The center is designed to offer hands-on training and educational workshops focused on improving dietary practices for children and mothers. Target participants include provincial health staff, medical professionals, community volunteers, and parents—particularly in rural and underserved areas.

In Laos, undernutrition remains a pressing concern. According to 2023 data, the under-five mortality rate stands at 43 per 1,000 live births, well above the global average.

About 33 percent of children are stunted, 21 percent underweight, and 9 percent wasted, with the highest rates among ethnic minorities and remote communities.

The new center will serve as a regional hub for the northern provinces, offering practical lessons on nutrition, child care, and cooking techniques to help families prepare balanced meals with locally available ingredients.

Officials say the facility will also act as a model for future nutrition education efforts across the country, helping to reduce child malnutrition by 25 percent over the coming years.

Construction of the center began in 2022 and was completed in December 2024, with a total investment of USD 760,000.

The project originated from a bilateral cooperation agreement signed in 2019 between Laos and KOICA.