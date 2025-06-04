Thailand Rejects ICJ Route, Urges Peaceful Talks with Cambodia Over Border Clash

The Thai government has announced it will not refer the recent border clash with Cambodia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), emphasizing a commitment to resolving the issue peacefully through diplomatic dialogue.

Thai Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap stated that Thailand is steadfast in upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity but will pursue these goals exclusively through peaceful channels consistent with international law and humanitarian principles.

The Thai government clarified that such discussions should be grounded in existing legal agreements, satellite imagery analysis, and historical documentation.

The announcement came after a cabinet meeting held in response to a brief Thai-Cambodian border clash on 28 May in an area along the border between Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand, and Choam Ksan District in Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia.

In response to speculation about Cambodia’s potential intention to file a complaint with ICJ regarding border disputes, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet indicated on 2 June.

Thailand confirmed that Cambodia has agreed to convene a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, scheduled for 14 June, where Cambodia will act as host.

Two leaders, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have called for calm and dialogue to de-escalate tensions and maintain border peace.

Thai officials emphasized the importance of accurate public communication to prevent misunderstandings that could inflame nationalist tensions in both countries. The Thai government sources report the border situation remains calm and controlled.

Cambodia brought a case to the ICJ, claiming that Thailand had occupied land surrounding the Preah Vihear Temple. In 1962, the ICJ ruled that the temple was on Cambodian territory and ordered Thailand to withdraw its troops. This decision was reaffirmed in 2013.