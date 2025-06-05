China Launches Multi-Entry ‘ASEAN Visa’ to Boost Regional Ties

China has introduced a new “ASEAN Visa” for citizens of the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and observer Timor-Leste, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced at a press briefing on 3 June.

Lin explained that the visa will be available to business personnel from these countries, along with their spouses and children, allowing multiple entries over five years and stays of up to 180 days.

The move builds on China’s existing visa exemption deals with countries like Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, as well as the “Lancang-Mekong Visa” for Mekong River nations, aiming to boost regional travel and cooperation.

The announcement came as China began granting unilateral visa-free entry to citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay on 1 June, expanding such access to 43 countries in total. China has also recently opened visa-free travel to all Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

According to Lin, these policies reflect China’s commitment to openness and fostering global cooperation.

In the first quarter, over 9 million foreigners entered China, up more than 40 percent year on year, while over 18,000 foreign-invested firms were established in the first four months, a 12.1 percent increase.

Looking ahead, Lin said China plans to further improve its entry policies and expand the list of visa-free countries. He noted that the aim is to enable more international visitors to benefit from China’s improved product supply, broader consumption choices, and better services.