Emirates Launches New Flights to Shenzhen, Da Nang, Siem Reap

Emirates, the popular Middle Eastern airline, is expanding its presence across Asia by launching three new destinations: Shenzhen in China, Da Nang in Vietnam, and Siem Reap in Cambodia.

According to the company’s website, these new services will begin in June and July of this year.

Starting 1 July, Emirates will become the first Middle Eastern carrier to offer daily non-stop flights to Shenzhen, China’s southern tech hub. This route will complement the airline’s existing services to Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, increasing its mainland China destinations to four.

In Southeast Asia, Emirates is boosting connectivity with two new routes linking Da Nang and Siem Reap to Dubai via Bangkok.

Flights to Da Nang will commence on 2 June, operating four times weekly, while Siem Reap flights will launch on 3 June, running three times a week.

These routes are tailored to meet growing demand for leisure travel to Vietnam’s beautiful coastline and Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage, including the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat.

With these additions, Emirates now operates 269 weekly flights to 24 destinations in East Asia, solidifying its status as one of the most connected non-Asian airlines in the region.

The expansion into Da Nang aligns with Emirates’ broader strategy to strengthen regional trade and tourism, supporting ongoing economic partnerships in Southeast Asia.

This move comes in the wake of the UAE-Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), according to Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

By launching this new route, Emirates aims to deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In Cambodia, Emirates anticipates growing interest in cultural tourism. Siem Reap, the gateway to Angkor Wat, remains one of Southeast Asia’s top tourist destinations, and the new flight is expected to attract travelers from Europe and beyond.