Regional Operation Disrupts USD 20 Million Transnational Scam Syndicates, Thousands of Bank Accounts Frozen

Authorities across Asia have arrested more than 1,800 individuals as part of a sweeping operation targeting transnational scam networks, according to the Hong Kong Police.

The coordinated effort spanned six jurisdictions and focused on dismantling online fraud and scam operations that have plagued the region in recent years.

The joint operation, which ran for several weeks and concluded at the end of May, successfully disrupted criminal activity involving more than USD 20 million in fraudulent funds. Police in Hong Kong confirmed that around 33,000 bank accounts suspected of being linked to scams were frozen during the campaign.

Authorities from South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Macao, Malaysia, and the Maldives worked alongside Hong Kong police to investigate and shut down scam operations tied to online shopping fraud, telephone scams, as well as investment and employment-related fraud.

Individuals arrested range in age from 14 to 81, illustrating the broad scope of the criminal networks.

One highlighted case involved a finance executive in Singapore who, in March, was deceived through deepfake technology by someone impersonating a corporate CEO.

The victim transferred nearly half a million US dollars to Hong Kong. Thanks to timely cross-border cooperation, the funds were recovered.

A recent United Nations report highlighted the rising influence of transnational criminal groups operating scam centers in East and Southeast Asia. These groups have expanded their operations globally, using regions like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines as hubs due to weak enforcement and porous borders.

Border areas in particular, such as those in Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, remain hotspots for these operations.

Scam compounds there are known for forcibly employing workers to carry out fraudulent schemes, including romance scams, investment fraud, and illegal online gambling. Victims of trafficking are frequently held under abusive conditions, facing limited access to help or escape.