Elegance in the English Tradition: Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day Returns to Vientiane

Vientiane is about to turn heads once again as one of the city’s most elegant and anticipated social events makes its grand return.

The British Business Group Lao PDR (BBGL) invites you to the 2025 edition of Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day, a celebration of British style, sport, and sophistication, held at the Souphattra Hotel on Thursday, 19 June, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Inspired by the world-famous Royal Ascot in the UK, this stylish evening blends live horse racing with British flair, think James Bond meets royal garden party, right in Vientiane.

Dress to Impress

On Ladies’ Day, the fashion stakes couldn’t be higher. Women arrive dressed to impress in stunning dresses and a dazzling array of hats and fascinators, while the men add their own touch of class in sharp suits and top hats.

The evening’s centerpiece is the much-loved Fashion Show and Hat Contest, hosted by Lao-based British brand Ministry of Silk.

Guests take to the stage to show off their most eye-catching headwear, as the crowd cheers and votes for their favorites. It’s a night full of fun, flair, and friendly competition that keeps everyone talking.

“I spent weeks designing my hat last year and it was totally worth it. I never thought that I would get the chance to go to the Met Gala of Vientiane!” — Seng, Previous attendee.

LIVE Royal Ascot Horse Racing

Guests can watch the Royal Ascot races streamed live from the UK on a large screen, bringing the thrill of world-class horse racing to Laos. The races are fast-paced, lively, and perfect for enjoying a cocktail with friends or mingling with new faces.

“Watching the races live while sipping bubbly with good company, it felt like we were actually in the UK,” said Michael Andersen, a long-time supporter of the event.

Sophisticated Social Scene

In addition to fashion and racing, Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day is also one of the best networking and social events of the year.

As part of this year’s Ascot Ladies’ Day festivities, Ban Keo Millinery has crafted around 35 beautifully designed hats, available for guests and models to borrow, buy, or rent.

While this remains a creative passion project for Keo rather than a commercial venture—given the niche market for elaborate hats in Laos—her work has become a signature feature of the event.

Most of the hats make their annual appearance at Ascot, with several older pieces from 2022 and 2024 now thoughtfully refreshed for 2025, adorned with flowers, feathers, and other elegant details. In recognition of their contributions, a bouquet will be presented to the head designers—Keo for hats and Pany (or an alternate) for outfits—following the fashion parade.

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with fine food, artisan cocktails, and great conversation in a chic and festive setting.

This year’s venue, the Souphattra Hotel, offers a stunning new backdrop for the event, blending Lao warmth with timeless European elegance.

Tickets & Booking Info

Tickets are available now:

USD 25 for BBGL Members

️ USD 35 for Non-Members

To book, contact Ms. Sengthavisay Xayphrakassa at +856 (0)20 5591 0345.

For custom hats, reach out to Keo Southammavong at +856 (0)20 5561 2597.

Sponsors & Partners

This year’s Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day is made possible thanks to the generous support of key sponsors:

Beerlao, Crowne Plaza, ILS, Lao Whisky Company, Ministry of Silk, RDK Group, Souphattra Hotel, Suzuki

Event partners also include Amari, Holiday Inn, LBC Fine Wines, Magnum, The Namkhan

About the Organizers

The British Business Group Lao PDR (BBGL) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting business and cultural links between the United Kingdom and Laos. Through regular networking events, trade forums, and cultural celebrations like Ladies’ Day, BBGL strengthens international understanding and community ties in Laos.

“Events like this remind us that there is a little bit of the UK in Laos, and we’re fortunate to have so many people from all over the world celebrate the highlights of British culture with us” — Mr. Lee Sheridan, BBGL Chair