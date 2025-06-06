Lao Government Enforces Ban on Unregistered, Unlabeled Imported Food Starting 1 July

Starting 1 July, Laos will prohibit the import and sale of unregistered food products that lack approval from the Food and Drug Administration or proper Lao-language labeling, according to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The regulations, initially announced on 9 October 2024, apply to a range of products, including beverages, energy drinks, vitamin drinks, dietary supplements, and processed fish products. These items must be officially registered and clearly labeled in the Lao language to be legally sold in the country.

Also, authorities stressed that all food products must include a registration number and Lao language labeling from the production phase at the factory to ensure authenticity ,traceability, and customer safety.

While businesses are expected to transition to full compliance, temporary use of Lao-language stickers will be permitted during the initial adjustment period. This applies to importers, wholesalers, retailers, and domestic producers adapting their operations to meet the new standards.

Provincial authorities, along with health, finance, and customs related departments are expected to work together to strictly monitor compliance and enforce the new regulations across the country.

Violators will face legal penalties including fines, complete product confiscation, and potential business suspension or closure.