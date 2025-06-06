Thailand Calls Security Meeting as Border Talks with Cambodia Face Setback

As tensions persist along the Thailand–Cambodia border, Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called a National Security Council meeting for 6 June.

The move follows Cambodia’s announcement that it will exclude four disputed border areas from the upcoming Joint Border Commission (JBC) meeting on 4 June, instead favouring referral of the matter to the International Court of Justice.

The contested sites are Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch, and Ta Kwai in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, and part of the “Emerald Triangle” in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.

On 4 June, Phumtham visited Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani, where a brief clash occurred on 28 May, and confirmed Cambodian troops were still stationed in a contested area, violating a prior agreement requiring both sides to pull back 200 metres.

He also said Thailand may consider partially or fully closing some border checkpoints if tensions escalate.

Thailand Stands by JBC Process, Cites Progress, Peaceful Intentions

In a formal statement issued on 5 June, the Royal Thai Government reaffirmed its longstanding position that it does not accept the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ, a stance it has maintained since 1960. The statement emphasized that the border issue with Cambodia should be handled through existing bilateral mechanisms, particularly the JBC.

The statement followed the 28 May clash in the Chong Bok area, which led military leaders from both countries to agree to resolve the issue through peaceful dialogue. These include the JBC, the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC).

“Cambodia has stated its intention to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Thailand has not recognized compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960. Thailand and Cambodia already have existing bilateral mechanisms to address these issues, which has been the agreement from the beginning,” the statement read.

Thailand stressed the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and emphasized its desire to avoid any losses on either side. The statement highlighted that the JBC has made tangible progress in recent decades, citing examples such as the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge at Ban Nong Ian-Stung Bot and the new border bridge at Ban Pak Kard in Chanthaburi province.

The Thai government also reaffirmed its readiness to resume JBC discussions and expressed hope that Cambodia would also show its commitment to peaceful dialogue.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will lead the Thai delegation in the JBC talks. Alongside Minister Phumtham, key NSC members including Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee will help shape Thailand’s response to the escalating situation.

As the date of the talks approaches, both countries face increasing pressure to manage the dispute without letting it affect broader diplomatic and economic relations.