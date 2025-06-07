Eight Companies Vie to Renovate Luang Prabang International Airport

On 3 June, seven international and one local company submitted preliminary qualification documents for the Luang Prabang International Airport Improvement and Development Project, a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative to operate, upgrade, and expand the airport.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport will evaluate the submissions according to the criteria set out in the Request for Qualification (RFQ). It will soon announce which companies have passed the full qualification assessment.

RFQ is a pre-screening document used to evaluate the capabilities and experience of potential vendors or suppliers before inviting them to submit a full proposal or bid. It emphasizes qualifications and past performance rather than pricing, helping to identify those best suited for the project.

This initiative aims to renovate Laos’s second busiest international airport, enhancing regional connectivity and supporting the growth of the tourism industry both locally and regionally.

The companies submitting documents include China National Aerospace Engineering Technology Corporation (CAIEC) from China, Jalux Inc from Japan, Yunnan Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd from China, Limak from Turkey, China Road and Bridge Corporation from China, Korea Airports Corporation from South Korea, Muhiban Engineering (M) BHD from Malaysia, and Phongsavanh Group from Laos.

Van Dilaphan, Director General of the Department of Planning and Finance at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said the ministry will carefully review all pre-qualification documents and then announce the qualified bidders who will proceed to the next stage, submitting detailed technical and financial proposals.

She emphasized that this step brings the project closer to transforming Luang Prabang International Airport into a modern gateway that will drive national infrastructure development and boost the country’s tourism sector.

The submission of preliminary qualification documents is the second phase following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage. The ministry plans to invite qualified companies to submit their full proposals by the end of June 2025, with the open competitive bidding process expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project is a government priority focused on upgrading airport operations to foster tourism growth and improve regional connectivity in Laos and the broader region.

Luang Prabang International Airport serves as the main gateway to the city of Luang Prabang in northern Laos.

The airport underwent major upgrades in 2013 with the opening of a new terminal to accommodate growing tourism and rising international traffic. Located just 4 kilometers from the city center, it remains easily accessible for travelers.

It features a single asphalt runway and a terminal that handles both domestic and international flights. With a capacity of around 1.5 million passengers per year, the airport offers essential amenities such as restaurants, shops, and visa-on-arrival services.