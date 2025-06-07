Lao Red Cross Rescue Volunteers Respond to Over 3,000 Incidents Nationwide

The Lao Red Cross (LRC) currently operates a network of 326 rescue volunteers across Vientiane Capital and 10 provinces, delivering round-the-clock emergency services through the hotline number (provincial code) 1625.

The rescue teams respond to daily incidents, provide assistance to individuals who are sick or injured, and are prepared to manage emergencies such as floods, strong winds, and fallen trees that may obstruct roads during heavy rain. They remain on constant standby to support communities in both routine and disaster-related situations.

In addition to Vientiane Capital, LRC’s rescue volunteers are stationed in 10 provinces—Bokeo, Phongsaly, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Sayabouly, Vientiane Province, Khammouane, Savannakhet, Champasak, and Attapeu—where they focus on road safety and injury response.

These volunteers also played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting screening, referrals, and family reintegration efforts. Altogether, 11 emergency rescue and first aid services were operational nationwide in 2024, responding to 3,264 incidents and assisting in 3,544 rescues.

LRC Volunteers Ensure Swift Response During Lao New Year

Like every year, the Lao Red Cross Emergency Rescue Unit 1625, along with 10 provincial centers, remained highly vigilant and well-prepared to provide emergency operations during the Lao New Year holiday—a period commonly referred to as the “7 Dangerous Days” due to the significant increase in road accidents and injuries.

A total of 109 volunteers actively responded to 90 emergency incidents, rescued 100 individuals, and transported 43 patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to hospitals in Vientiane Capital and various provinces during the week-long Pi Mai holiday. No fatalities occurred, thanks to the timely first aid and effective referral system.

To ensure rapid intervention, the special emergency operation coordinated from two key response points in Vientiane Capital was equipped with three ambulances. These strategically positioned sites enabled the rescue teams to respond swiftly across different areas of the city during the Lao New Year period.

The Lao Red Cross also provides training in emergency response, accident management, and patient transport. This support is essential for helping teams carry out their duties effectively and safely for the benefit of the public. The Swiss Red Cross recognized the importance of rescue work by supporting the initiative with medical equipment, necessary kits, and training.

One of the biggest challenges in carrying out rescue operations is ensuring timely access to patients—especially during congested traffic conditions. For future planning, it will be important to establish additional rescue stations that are strategically located to reduce response times across different parts of the city.

“I feel happy that we were able to support the incidents on time with our first aid and skills,” said Sounantha Sayasane, a rescue volunteer.

In addition to its holiday response work, the LRC Emergency Rescue Unit 1625 is actively preparing for other emergency scenarios, including floods, water rescues (as conducted during last year’s extensive flooding), flash floods, strong winds, boat racing festivals, and other large-scale public events.