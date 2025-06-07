Thailand Tightens Border Checkpoint Controls Amid Cambodian Incursions, Gov Denies Closure

Last update on 7 June, 2025 at 3:46 PM

As tensions escalate along the Thailand-Cambodia border, the Royal Thai Army has reportedly issued an order to tighten control over all border checkpoints, effective 7 June. However, a government official later denied rumors of a full border closure, confirming that all six border checkpoints with Cambodia remain open and fully operational.



Royal Thai Army Order No. 806/2568, posted by Khaosod English on Facebook, states that Cambodian civilians and armed personnel have “repeatedly and continuously encroached into Thai territory and undertaken actions intended to create the impression that the areas they entered belong to Cambodia.”

This move reportedly responds to repeated Cambodian incursions into Thai territory, which Bangkok says threaten national security and sovereignty.

Provocative acts such as armed entries and singing Cambodia’s national anthem inside sovereign Thai land have escalated tensions and strained long-standing friendly relations.

While Thai forces were initially instructed to respond peacefully, the order notes that “Cambodian civilians and armed personnel have persisted in their incursions and provocative behavior openly and without cessation.”

The Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district remains a key hotspot, where Cambodian troops continue to violate a prior agreement to pull back 200 metres from disputed zones.

In response, the Royal Thai Army is now authorized to “control the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints” and may “order the closure or opening of any or all border checkpoints under any conditions or timeframe deemed appropriate” to protect Thai sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

Government Official Denies Border Shutdown

Despite these security measures, Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak has firmly denied circulating social media claims that Thailand will shut down all six border checkpoints with Cambodia. He clarified that all border crossings remain open and fully operational, emphasizing that the rumors are false and misleading.

Thailand continues to reaffirm its commitment to peaceful coexistence and resolving disputes through the Joint Border Commission (JBC), rejecting Cambodia’s push to take the issue to the International Court of Justice.

Despite the increased security measures, Thailand reaffirms its commitment to peaceful coexistence and reducing tensions through dialogue. The government condemns Cambodia’s recent military build-up and fortifications along the border, which it says violate the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia — a cornerstone of peaceful relations among ASEAN members.

Thailand also rejects Cambodia’s push to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice, stressing that the issue should be resolved through existing bilateral mechanisms, especially the Joint Border Commission (JBC).

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will lead Thailand’s delegation in the JBC talks scheduled for 14 June, supported by key security officials including Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.