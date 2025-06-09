NEXTPrep Summit 2025 Empowers Nearly 500 Lao Students to Discover Their Next

On 10 May, the inaugural education event NextPrep Summit 2025 brought together more than 480 students from across Laos for a day of inspiration, mentorship, and future planning at the Holiday Inn Vientiane.

Hosted by the American-Lao Business Association (AmLaoBA) in collaboration with PrepPath Community Laos, the summit focused on equipping Lao youth with the knowledge, tools, and guidance needed to pursue careers and leadership roles in a fast-changing world.

Held under the theme “Discover Your Next,” the event featured keynote speakers, panel discussions, one-on-one mentoring, and career development resources that encouraged students to take ownership of their educational and professional paths.

U.S. Ambassador to Laos, Heather Variava, opened the event by outlining the “Six Essential Qualities for Success,” including adaptability, resilience, and a growth mindset.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress,” Ambassador Variava said . “Embrace every opportunity and every challenge—they are the building blocks of your future.”

Jacqueline Spence, President of the American-Lao Business Association, delivered a keynote speech urging Lao youth to step confidently into leadership roles and pursue their dreams with boldness and discipline.

“Lao youth are the future of Laos,” Spence emphasized. “With determination and education, they can overcome challenges and shape a better tomorrow.”

She also highlighted the importance of nurturing Gen Z’s creativity and business ambitions, especially in growing sectors like digital services, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

A major feature of the summit was a panel titled “Succeeding in Laos,” led by Thiradeth Khamhoung, CEO of PrepPath, which introduced students to a personalized assessment platform designed to help them identify their strengths and map their academic and career goals.

“Our mission is to help Lao youth move forward with confidence and clarity,” Khamhoung said.

The summit also featured consulting zones and breakout sessions, where students received individualized mentoring from professionals across fields such as technology, education, finance, and creative industries.

In a standout session titled “The American Dream…or the Lao Dream?”, Casey Tolzman, Executive Director of AmLaoBA, challenged students to look at what’s around them. “The American Dream is not exclusive to one place; it’s about creating opportunity through hard work.”

Tolzman’s remarks echoed a broader call to action directed at educators, community leaders, and policymakers to invest in systems that nurture Gen Z’s aspirations through access to education, mentoring, and real-world opportunities.

NEXTPrep Summit 2025 is part of the broader PrepPath initiative, a youth-focused platform dedicated to preparing Lao students for the future through personalized education tools, leadership development programs, and direct access to mentors and professional networks.

The summit will be held annually, and the American-Lao Business Association and PrepPath Community Laos have committed to continued collaboration throughout the year, including workshops, regional events, and mentorship opportunities that extend the summit’s impact well beyond a single day.

“Now is the time to build pathways, not barriers,” Tolzman concluded. “Let us be the generation that lifts the next—because the future of Laos is already here, and it’s ready to lead.”