GSM officially launches Green GSM – The first electric taxi brand in the Philippines

GSM Global CEO (third from the right), GSM Philippines Executive Director (far left), together with representatives from the Government, the Vietnamese Embassy, and other guests, attend the launch ceremony of Green GSM electric taxi services in the Philippines.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025

The grand launch took place at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, attended by H.E Ma. Cristina A. Roque – Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Mr. Vivencio Bringas Dizon – Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Mr. Frederick D. Go – Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Mr. Teofilo E. Guadiz III – Chairman of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Madame Joy Belmonte – Quezon City Mayor, H.E Mr. Lai Thai Binh – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the Philippines, and nearly 100 strategic partners across sectors including banking, transportation, energy, retail, and technology.

Green GSM will begin operations in 10 of the 16 cities and districts that make up Metro Manila – the Philippines’ political, economic, and cultural heartland, home to over 13 million people. The service will operate an exclusive fleet of VinFast Nerio Green electric vehicles, offering smooth, quiet rides and zero emissions.

The fleet’s signature cyan color, blending green (symbolizing sustainability) and blue (representing innovation), embodies Green GSM’s vision of a modern lifestyle that respects and protects the planet.

With Green GSM, every ride goes beyond just getting from point A to B — it’s a conscious choice for a greener tomorrow. By choosing electric mobility, riders actively contribute to reducing carbon emissions, air pollution, and noise, all while enjoying a premium, future-ready transport solution.

The entire Green GSM fleet features the modern VinFast Nerio Green electric vehicles, offering smooth operation and eco-friendly performance.

Operating to international standards, Green GSM delivers a five-star experience powered by professionally trained drivers, rigorously educated in safe driving, etiquette, and customer care. Every vehicle is equipped with the Secure to Safe (S2S) monitoring system, anchored by three core pillars:

Secure – real-time monitoring to proactively manage risks;

– real-time monitoring to proactively manage risks; Safe – ensuring peace of mind for every passenger, with special focus on women, children, and the elderly;

– ensuring peace of mind for every passenger, with special focus on women, children, and the elderly; Smart – leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and transparency.

Fares are transparently calculated through in-car meters and clearly displayed on the Green GSM app. Pricing is highly competitive and offers greater value compared to conventional ride-hailing services, ensuring comfort, convenience, and affordability for every ride.

With the message “Hello Philippines: Move Forward the Green Way”, Green GSM aspires to become a new symbol of smart and sustainable urban living in the Philippines – where everyday travel choices help build cleaner cities and healthier communities.

Mr. Nguyễn Văn Thanh, Global CEO of GSM, shared: “The Philippines marks a strategic chapter in our Go Green Global journey. But more than expanding to a new market, our true goal is to ignite a real transformation – shifting from traditional mobility to an electric future that is cleaner, smarter, and more socially responsible.”

Commuters can start riding with Green GSM via the Green GSM mobile app, now available on App Store and Google Play; by calling the hotline 02-7777-8080; hailing a Green GSM taxi on the street; or catching a ride at designated public pick-up points throughout Metro Manila.

To celebrate its launch, Green GSM is offering an exclusive promotion: 500 Green Points (worth PHP 500) for users who register and take their first ride. Green Points can be applied as discounts on the first seven trips. This offer is valid from June 10 to August 31, 2025, encouraging Metro Manila residents to embrace a smarter, greener, more modern way to travel.

Founded in Vietnam in March 2023, GSM has emerged as a pioneer in sustainable transportation across Southeast Asia. Its expansion into the Philippines not only underscores the international capabilities of a Vietnamese enterprise, but also helps redefine transportation norms across the region with a new standard: Greener – Smarter – More Civilized.

