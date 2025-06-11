Laos Launches Nationwide Blood Drive Amid Persistent Shortages

As World Blood Donor Day approaches on 14 June, Laos is taking urgent action to address its ongoing struggle with blood shortages through a nationwide campaign. Organized by the Lao Red Cross in partnership with local health departments and hospitals, the blood drive is being rolled out across all provinces with the goal of encouraging more people to donate.

The campaign’s flagship events are taking place on 11 and 12 June in Luang Prabang and Vientiane Capital, respectively.

On 11 June, the Souphatra Hotel in Luang Prabang hosted a full-day blood drive from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, featuring fun activities and prizes to draw in participants. The following day, Lao ITECC Mall in Vientiane is scheduled to welcome donors from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

While these events aim to celebrate the global spirit of blood donation, they also highlight a sobering reality: many provinces in Laos continue to struggle with meeting their blood supply needs.

Luang Prabang, in particular, remains among the most affected areas. Despite repeated campaigns and calls for support, fear and misinformation continue to keep many people from rolling up their sleeves.

Medical officials warn that unless this trend is reversed, lives will remain at risk, especially those of children and mothers, two of the most vulnerable groups in need of regular blood transfusions.

A Lingering Shortage and Deep-Rooted Fears

At the center of the crisis is the Lao Friends Hospital for Children (LFHC) in Luang Prabang, where Medical Director Dr. Annkham Thammaseng, 37, has witnessed the issue firsthand.

Since joining the hospital in 2017, she has seen blood shortages remain a constant challenge. According to her, the majority of transfusion needs stem from young thalassemia patients and victims of road accidents.

“Luang Prabang has always struggled with blood shortage ever since I started working,” Dr. Annkham said.

“Most of the cases needing blood are children under 15 suffering from thalassemia, as well as people injured from traffic accidents.”

Thalassemia, a group of inherited blood disorders that hinder the body’s ability to produce hemoglobin, varies in severity. In some cases, it can be life-threatening, requiring regular transfusions.

Dr. Annkham noted that LFHC alone handles around 100 cases per week requiring blood, with roughly 600 thalassemia patients registered at the hospital since the opening of the medical center. Maternity wards and other facilities also face mounting pressure to secure sufficient supplies.

“From my experience, many people worry that their blood will lose immunity or that donating once means they’ll need to keep donating to maintain blood quality,” she explained. Fear of needles and uncertainty about possible health consequences also discourage many, particularly in Luang Prabang where awareness remains low.

The issue is not isolated to the north.

Chanthala Souksakhone, Director of the Lao Red Cross, echoed similar concerns.

He cited a recent survey conducted by the organization that revealed three major reasons people avoid donating: fear of negative health effects, a belief that it doesn’t concern them personally, and disapproval from family members, especially among younger donors whose parents remain skeptical.

“The situation became worse after Covid-19,” Chanthala said. “Economic challenges and unpredictable weather—floods or intense heat—keep people from donating. Many are simply too busy trying to earn a living to think about donating blood.”

Before the pandemic, the Lao Red Cross could collect up to 50 to 60 blood bags daily. That number has now fallen by half, according to the director.

To reverse this decline, the organization is focusing on engaging campaigns, social media outreach, and educational efforts in schools. These are designed to demystify blood donation and promote a culture of giving among the next generation.

Hope on the Horizon: Progress and Goals

Despite these challenges, Chanthala noted that some provinces are making steady progress.

“Vientiane Capital has collected about 50 percent of its 2025 goal of 34,000 blood bags. Luang Prabang, with a target of 5,500 bags, is also tracking well. Other regions, however, continue to lag behind,” he said.

The national goal for 2025 is 80,400 blood bags, with an ambitious target of 120,000 by 2030.

Each year, the goal is expected to rise by 5,000 to 8,000 bags to match growing demand.

To help achieve these targets, the Lao Red Cross is working to make blood donation more accessible and better understood. Eligibility criteria are straightforward: men and women must be at least 17 years old, weigh 45 kilograms or more, and be in good health. The upper age limit is 65 for men and 60 for women. All donors must pass a brief health screening to ensure their blood is safe for use.

Chanthala emphasized the life-saving impact of every donation.

“One donor can help up to three patients,” he said.

With the blood drive in full swing, officials are urging Lao citizens to see blood donation not as a one-time act, but as a regular, compassionate practice.

“Blood donation is something that is daily needed, not just on special dates,” said Chanthala. “When it comes to saving lives, nothing can substitute it. Donating blood means donating hope.”