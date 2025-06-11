Laos Sees 1.2 Million Tourist Arrivals in Q1 2025, Up 28 Percent from Previous Year

Laos welcomed over 1.2 million tourists in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 28 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, which saw around 1.1 million visitors.

According to the government’s Tourist Arrivals to Laos by Month report, domestic tourism also rose by 4.8 percent, with more than 774,000 local travellers recorded from January to March 2025.

Thailand led the list of international source markets with 364,474 visitors, a 5 percent rise over last year. China followed with 330,531 visitors, reflecting a strong 36 percent increase, while Vietnam contributed 281,911 tourists, up 7 percent year-on-year.

Other ASEAN and Asia-Pacific countries made up 9 percent of total arrivals. South Korea recorded a decline, sending 75,512 visitors, a drop of 29 percent. In contrast, Japan and Australia saw increases, with 10,176 visitors (up 8 percent) and 7,554 visitors (up 19 percent), respectively.

Visitor numbers from Europe grew by 20 percent to reach 104,270. France topped the European list with 22,907 tourists (up 13 percent), followed by Russia with 19,754 (a significant 67 percent rise), and the United Kingdom with 16,360 (up 15 percent).

Tourists from the Americas also rose by 11 percent, totalling 39,772 visitors. The United States led the region, contributing 28,975 travellers, an increase of 14 percent compared to the previous year.

In comparison, Laos saw 1,131,902 international arrivals during the first quarter of 2024.

Thailand, Vietnam, China, South Korea, and the United States were the top five sources of visitors. Europe contributed 84,788 tourists, the Americas 35,191, and Africa and the Middle East a combined total of 2,539.

Last year’s tourism success was supported by the “Visit Laos Year 2024” campaign, which showcased the nation’s culture, traditions, and travel experiences, attracting a strong backpacker market.

To build on this momentum, the Lao government plans to expand tourism offerings in 2025 by developing new attractions in Xieng Khouang and Vang Vieng provinces.