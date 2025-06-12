Salavan Opens First Drug Rehabilitation Center to Combat Substance Abuse

Salavan Province inaugurated its first dedicated drug rehabilitation center on 10 June, marking a significant step in tackling substance abuse and supporting the recovery and reintegration of affected individuals.

The facility, designed to accommodate more than 350 people, comprises four buildings, including administrative offices and treatment rooms, labeled A, B, and C. It offers comprehensive care combining medical treatment, psychological support, and vocational training to guide individuals back into their families and communities as responsible members of society.

This holistic approach not only improves individual outcomes but also helps alleviate wider social challenges, fosters peace, and contributes to the province’s socio-economic development.

Originally constructed in 2021 as a COVID-19 treatment facility, the center was built with funding from the Ministry of Health (LAK 6 billion or approximately USD 277,920) and an additional LAK 500 million (about USD 23,160) from the provincial government. Completed in 2023, it played a key role during the pandemic response.

Recognizing the urgent need for a dedicated space to treat drug users, who were often held in a detention center and inadequate conditions, provincial authorities proposed repurposing the facility.

Funding was requested to upgrade essential infrastructure and equipment, ensuring patients receive appropriate care in a supportive environment.

A renovation project, valued at over LAK 1.3 billion (approximately USD 60,216), is now underway to modernize treatment rooms, kitchens, restrooms, and other critical areas of the center.