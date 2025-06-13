EssilorLuxottica Expands in Laos with New High-Capacity Lens Facility

EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, production, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment, and eyewear, including both prescription and sunwear, has strengthened its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of a new facility in Laos.

On 11 June, the company inaugurated its second manufacturing site under Essilor Lao Company Ltd. (ELCL) in Savannakhet. This move aims to expand its operational footprint in the region and meet the growing global demand for vision care solutions.

The new 8,000 sq/m facility will double the current production capacity of ELCL, enabling production of over 56 million lenses annually when at full capacity.

It also strengthens synergies with EssilorLuxottica’s other regional operations, including its production hub in Bangkok, Thailand. Notably, teams from Laos have been trained alongside their counterparts in Thailand to support this growth.

The facility’s location within the Savannakhet Special Economic Zone offers significant logistical advantages, including efficient road and air transportation links, which are key for the Group’s long-term development strategy in the region.

“Our global operations network is key to supporting the development of the Group,” said Davide Schinetti, Chief Operating Officer, EssilorLuxottica.

“Our continued investment in Laos aligns with our broader strategy to reinforce our well-balanced and diversified global operations footprint. The aim is to strengthen our supply chain and agility to address growing market needs while maintaining quality as we keep driving innovation to better serve our eyecare professionals and consumers.”

The new facility will generate an additional 400 jobs, bringing the total workforce at ELCL to 750 employees. New positions span engineering, quality management, supply chain, environment & safety, and logistics, contributing to the growth of Laos’ skilled workforce and supporting local economic development.

EssilorLuxottica has also operated a vocational Training Center in Savannakhet since 2014, equipping local workers with skills for emerging industrial needs.

“As a growing player in the heart of Southeast Asia, Laos offers vibrant cross-border cooperation, enhanced connectivity, and essential infrastructure that positions it as a key transportation link between ASEAN and China,” said Bountherng Duangsavanh, Vice Minister of Industry and Commerce, Laos. “EssilorLuxottica’s expansion strengthens Laos’ position as a destination for high-quality foreign investment and valuable employment opportunities for our people.”

In line with EssilorLuxottica’s “Eyes on the Planet” sustainability program, the new facility is designed with comprehensive green solutions and will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certified. It features energy-efficient systems, renewable energy sources, and water conservation measures to minimize environmental impact and reduce its carbon footprint, while ensuring operational efficiency.

“Doing good for our employees, customers, consumers, and communities while doing good for the planet is at the core of our Company-wide sustainability program, Eyes on the Planet,” said Thierry Leclerc, Head of Group Lens Mass Production EssilorLuxottica. “At our new facility, we’ve integrated solar panels to boost renewable energy generation and enhanced energy efficiency with biomass heating and cooling systems, along with water conservation initiatives. This investment reflects our strong commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while delivering meaningful value to the communities we serve.”

EssilorLuxottica has maintained a strong presence in Laos since 2013, when ELCL’s first manufacturing plant was established.

For over a decade, the facility has demonstrated consistent capability in delivering high-quality polycarbonate lenses. The expansion positions ELCL as the Group’s center of excellence for both semi-finished and finished polycarbonate lenses.

Beyond its industrial growth, the company continues to support local communities through the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation in Laos.

The foundation provides free eye screenings and eyeglasses to underserved communities in Savannakhet, Khammouane, Pakse, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Vientiane province, and Vientiane capital, as well as to EssilorLuxottica employees and their families.

To date, over 70,000 Lao people have received free vision correction services through this initiative.