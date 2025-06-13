Laos Among Highest for US Tourist Visa Overstays, But Lowest for Student Compliance

Laos is among the top countries with the highest overstay rates for The United States tourist and business visas, according to the latest data from the US Department of Homeland Security. However, when it comes to student and exchange visas, Lao nationals have the lowest overstay rate of any country reporting data.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security’s latest report on entry and overstay patterns, Laos recorded a 9.55 percent overstay rate in the B-1/B-2 visa category, which includes temporary visitors for business and tourism.

This places Laos among the top two countries with the highest overstay rates in this category, alongside nations such as Djibouti.

By comparison, neighboring countries in Southeast Asia reported lower overstay rates. Vietnam and Thailand, for instance, were not listed among the highest-ranking countries in this category, indicating stronger compliance among travelers from those nations.

Despite concerns in the visitor category, Laos showed a strong performance in the student and exchange visa segment. For F, M, and J visas, granted to individuals participating in academic, vocational, or exchange programs, Laos reported an overstay rate of just 6.49 percent. While this figure may appear significant, it is the lowest among all countries that submitted measurable data for this visa category.

These findings come amid increased scrutiny of visa compliance in the US.

A recent proclamation issued on 10 June outlines new measures aimed at strengthening border security and reducing visa overstays, which are viewed as potential risks to national security. Countries with persistently high overstay rates may face stricter visa policies or additional requirements during the application process.

In response to the latest data, Laos has been listed among countries subject to partial visa restrictions, along with Burundi, Cuba, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

The move follows an executive order issued during the Trump administration that temporarily suspended the issuance of student visas worldwide. The directive also includes a pause on visa interviews as authorities expand social media screening for applicants seeking student and exchange visas.

While work visas and certain other nonimmigrant categories may still be available for applicants from these countries, the validity periods have been reduced in many cases.

The dual trends in Laos’s visa record, high overstay rates among visitors but low rates among students, present a mixed picture for policymakers. While concerns remain about compliance in the tourism and business sectors, the country’s student population in the US continues to demonstrate strong adherence to visa conditions.