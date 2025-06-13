Laos Commits LAK 215 Billion to Strengthen Education and Keep Students in School

The Lao government has allocated over LAK 215 billion (approximately USD 9.97 million) to strengthen the country’s education sector, with a focus on increasing school enrollment, reducing dropout rates, and improving support for both students and teachers.

The announcement came from Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during the 9th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly on 9 June, where he outlined a wide-reaching plan to channel resources into education programs in 148 districts nationwide.

For many children in rural Laos, a school meal can make the difference between attending class and staying home. Recognizing this, the government is allocating LAK 106 billion (USD 4.92 million) of the new budget to increase the daily school lunch allowance fivefold, from LAK 1,000 to LAK 5,000 (USD 0.046 to 0.23) per student.

The initiative is part of a broader push to improve nutrition, encourage regular attendance, and ultimately keep children in school.

But it’s not just meals that are getting attention. The floods that struck northern Laos last year left many schools damaged and destroyed learning materials. In response, the government has earmarked LAK 5 billion (USD 231,000) to print new textbooks and replace those lost in the disaster.

Another key focus of the government’s plan is to alleviate the financial burden for students and addressing dropout rates with LAK 91.54 billion (USD 4.24 million) designated for increased allowances.

High-performing students, vocational learners, and teacher trainees will all see their monthly stipends increase, helping them continue their education and, in the case of trainee teachers, join the national workforce more prepared and motivated.

Additionally, the annual allowance for Vietnamese students studying in Laos will be increased to LAK 4,55 billion (USD 210,737), equating it with the allowance provided to Lao students studying in Vietnam.

These plans aligned with the 9th Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021–2025).