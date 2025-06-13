Save the Children Expands Mosquito Control Efforts Ahead of ASEAN Dengue Day

In commemoration of ASEAN Dengue Day on 15 June, Save the Children International in Laos announced the full rollout of its expanded ‘Driving Down Dengue in Laos’ (DDDiL) project, aimed at reducing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The initiative, a collaboration between Save the Children, the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Ministry of Health, the Australian government, and the World Mosquito Program, is preparing for the official release of Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes in July 2025.

This next phase follows a successful pilot in 2023, which recorded a 99 percent public acceptance rate.

In preparation, health officials have undergone intensive training, including a Training of Trainers (ToT) program completed in late May.

The sessions covered key topics such as dengue prevention, mosquito release protocols, mapping techniques using Geographic Information Systems, and strategic distribution of mosquito containers in high-risk areas across Vientiane Capital.

“These thoroughly trained health officials are now empowered to lead vital training courses for 164 villages and 228 village health volunteers across 7 districts,” said Khamlar Phaodavanh, head of the Communicable Disease Control Division at the Vientiane Capital Health Department.

“This cascading training model is crucial for building robust community-level capacity to combat dengue and prepare for the upcoming Wolbachia release.”

A public acceptance rate of at least 60 percent is required before the mosquito release can move forward. Authorities say assessments are currently underway, and they remain optimistic based on previous community support.

Luke Ebbs, Country Director for Save the Children in Laos, pointed to the growing threat of dengue amid global climate challenges.

“Climate change is undeniably exacerbating the threat of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, making innovative and sustainable solutions more critical than ever,” he said.

“The expansion of ‘Driving Down Dengue in Laos’ and the upcoming Wolbachia release represent a significant step forward in protecting children and communities from this growing health crisis.”

Dengue fever continues to pose a major public health concern in Laos, particularly during the rainy season from May to October. As of 2024, the country has reported over 20,000 dengue cases and 11 related deaths, with Vientiane Capital identified as one of the hardest-hit areas.

Launched in 2022, the DDDiL project entered its second phase in March 2025, expanding its efforts throughout Vientiane Capital. The third phase, planned for 2026 to 2028, aims to extend operations to Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Savannakhet, and Champasak Province.