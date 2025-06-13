Tropical Storm Wutip Unleashes Early Floods Across Central, Southern Laos

Tropical Storm Wutip is battering central and southern Laos, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that have triggered widespread and dangerous flooding. Originating in the South China Sea, the storm has now impacted thousands of residents as authorities race to respond and protect affected communities.

According to Sepone district authorities, the Xe Bang Hieng River has risen by 8.5 meters in just 20 hours.

As of 1:00 PM on 13 June, the river measured 14.80 meters, still below the official alert level of 16 meters and the danger level of 17 meters, but officials remain concerned about the rapid rise and ongoing rainfall.

In Savannakhet Province, the Xe Bang Hieng River surged to 11.90 meters at a monitoring point in Lahanam Village on the morning of 13 June, with water levels continuing to rise rapidly, according to the local news outlet Songkhone News.

Authorities warn that the river’s danger level is 14.50 meters, with 15.00 meters classified as “extremely dangerous.”

Several things are making the flooding worse: persistent rainfall, inflow from upstream tributaries, and water released from the Selanong Dam.

On 12 June, flash floods struck Laongam District in Salavan, which is now experiencing widespread inundation across multiple districts.

In Attapeu Province, officials have issued flood warnings along the Sekong River due to the planned release of water, up to 800 cubic meters per second, from Vietnam’s A Luoi Dam. The discharge could rapidly elevate river levels and inundate low-lying areas. Five districts, Xaysetha, Samakkhixay, Sanamxay, Sanxay, and Phouvong, are on high alert.

Sekong Province is facing an even greater threat from the same dam release, with expected discharge rates reaching 3,000 cubic meters per second. The Sekong River is projected to rise to between 8.50 and 9.50 meters from 12–16 June. Although these levels remain below the official danger thresholds (17.5 meters for warning and 18.5 meters for extreme danger), authorities are concerned about the rapid pace of the water’s rise.

Officials across all affected provinces are monitoring river levels and weather patterns closely. Residents are urged to follow updates from official sources, prepare for possible evacuation, and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their families.