Costa Group Becomes Sole Concession Owner of Laos Blueberry Operations

In a ceremony held on 13 June in the city of Pakse, leading global fresh produce company Costa Group officially became the sole concession owner of its Laos blueberry growing operations, following the formal transfer of land concessions previously held by TK Group.

“I want to acknowledge and especially thank Thatnakone from TK Group for facilitating the transfer of the land concessions,” said Costa Group CEO Marc Werner. “Costa now owns 100 percent of the current 150-hectare operation, and we can build further on our initial 17 hectares of blueberry plantings at Paksong on the Bolaven Plateau.”

Costa had previously entered into a cooperation agreement with TK Group to transfer the land concessions, forming the foundation of Costa’s investment in blueberry farming in Laos.

“Our investment in Laos is both important and strategic for Costa. It brings numerous benefits, particularly in terms of economic development and job creation,” Werner said. “It offers real opportunities for local people to build careers with Costa, as well as with the many local businesses we will work with and support.”

Costa plans to expand the operation by planting an additional 50 hectares in 2026, and 200 hectares by 2028.