Lao National Arrested in Major Methamphetamine Bust in Thailand

A 25-year-old Lao national was arrested in Thailand on 13 June in connection with the seizure of over 5.48 million methamphetamine pills, in what authorities described as a major blow to regional drug trafficking operations.

According to Nong Khai police, the bust followed a tip-off about a vehicle suspected of transporting a large quantity of narcotics from Pak Chom District in Loei Province. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi pickup truck with Chonburi license plates, traveling along Route 211 toward Sangkhom District.

Police attempted to intercept the truck near a PT gas station in Ban Muang Sub-district. The driver attempted to flee but lost control and veered off the road in Tat Soem Village.

The suspect, identified as Vanpeng Wongphetkaew from Vientiane, Laos, confessed to being hired to deliver the drugs to a Thai contact for distribution.

Both the suspect and the seized narcotics were transferred to Na Ngio Police Station in Sangkhom District for further legal proceedings.

Authorities said the operation dealt a significant blow to cross-border drug trafficking networks operating in the region.