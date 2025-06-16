Cambodia Demands Thailand Reopen Borders, Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum

Latest update on 16 June at 3:22

Cambodia has issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the full reopening of all border checkpoints with Thailand or risk a ban on Thai imports.

At the same time, authorities are mobilizing to receive Cambodian migrant workers who may voluntarily return from Thailand amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

Senate President Hun Sen delivered the warning during a televised speech on 16 June, just before a Senate session. He stated that Cambodia would close its own border crossings and ban Thai products, particularly fruits and vegetables, if Thailand failed to fully reopen its checkpoints by the following day.

Hun Sen revealed that Cambodia initially planned to shut its borders that same day but held off after phone discussions between himself, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He emphasized that Cambodia would only lift its current restrictions if Thailand resumed normal border operations, previously agreeing to run from 6 am to 10 pm at all crossing points.

Firmly rejecting any negotiations, Hun Sen attributed the restrictions to the Thai military’s actions and criticized Thailand for initiating talks only after Cambodia responded with countermeasures. He insisted that Cambodia would not compromise its national dignity to conceal what he called a “mistake” on Thailand’s part.

In response to Hun Sen’s demand, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn clarified that the border was never officially closed. Instead, operating hours were adjusted following recent clashes inside Thai territory and discussions about troop repositioning.

The National Security Council (NSC) authorized the military to assess the situation on the ground and adapt accordingly. However, since the Cambodian side has refused to reposition its forces, Thailand has been compelled to enforce revised checkpoint operating times, she explained.

Paetongtarn also urged Cambodia to consider the potential impact of its online statements on bilateral relations and local livelihoods, emphasizing the effects border closures could have on citizens on both sides.

She expressed particular concern about trade disruptions, especially fruit exports, if all checkpoints were to close. The Cambodian side has been informed that Thailand will hold a meeting today to assess the situation and determine next steps.

Cambodia Prepares to Receive Returning Workers

As diplomatic tensions rise, Cambodia is simultaneously preparing to accommodate migrant workers who may decide to return from Thailand. While the Thai government has stated that it has no policy to deport Cambodian nationals, Phnom Penh is taking proactive steps.

On 17 June, Prime Minister Hun Manet directed authorities in seven border provinces, including Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Koh Kong, Oddar Meanchey, Pailin, Pursat, and Preah Vihear, to be ready to assist any returning workers.

In a Facebook post, he instructed relevant ministries and local officials to coordinate support and provide essential services for those choosing to come back.

The latest developments follow the 6th meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which concluded on 15 June without reaching an agreement on longstanding border disputes. The lack of progress has further deepened the rift between the neighboring countries.

Despite the heightened tensions, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reiterated that Thailand has no plans to expel Cambodian workers, aiming to ease fears of forced repatriation amid the ongoing diplomatic strain.

As of 2025, approximately 500,000 Cambodian workers are in Thailand under cabinet resolutions passed on 24 September 2024 and 4 February 2025.

Among them, 184,810 are working legally under the MOU scheme, while 110,771 are classified under the September 2024 resolution, indicating irregular status. A further 40,942 workers have been issued permits, with 24,220 being seasonal or border workers. Meanwhile, 154,607 applications are still being processed.