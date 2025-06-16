Thailand-Cambodia Border Talks End Without Agreement as Cambodia Turns to ICJ

Latest Update on 16 June at 3:40 PM

The 6th meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) concluded on 15 June in Phnom Penh without reaching any agreements, as longstanding border tensions continue to simmer.

The high-level talks, which began on Saturday, came just two days before Cambodia is scheduled to submit unresolved border disputes with Thailand to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Despite the lack of progress, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that both sides would continue negotiations through the JBC framework, with the next round of talks expected to be hosted by Thailand in September.

This session marked the first JBC meeting in 12 years and took place amid renewed tensions following Thailand’s unilateral border restrictions imposed near Ubon Ratchathani Province on 7 June, moves that prompted a swift diplomatic response from Cambodia.

While the JBC, established under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding, remains the primary mechanism for bilateral border dialogue, Cambodia has declared that four contested areas, Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, Ta Krabei temples, and the Mum Bei region, will not be discussed within the JBC framework. Instead, the country intends to pursue international legal resolution through the ICJ.

A preparatory session involving five delegates from each country was held before the formal talks.

Cambodia’s delegation was led by Chea Lam, Minister of State in charge of the Secretariat of Border Affairs, while Thailand was represented by veteran diplomat Ambassador Prasas Prasasvinitchai.

The two also co-chaired the formal JBC session, during which both sides reaffirmed the commission’s role in promoting peaceful negotiations. However, the dialogue remained limited to non-disputed areas.

On the eve of the meeting, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterated the country’s commitment to peace but confirmed that legal proceedings on the four disputed sites would move forward. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally submitted a letter to the ICJ on 15 June.

Despite the absence of any concrete outcomes, both nations viewed the meeting as a constructive step in maintaining diplomatic channels to address their border issues.

Thailand Rejects ICJ Route, Urges Bilateral Mechanisms

In response, Thailand issued a statement reiterating its commitment to resolving disputes peacefully, but stressed that it has not accepted the ICJ’s compulsory jurisdiction since 1960, a stance shared by 118 other UN member states.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that international disputes should be resolved with due regard to the unique circumstances and sovereign interests involved, and that third-party interventions may not always be conducive to maintaining friendly relations, especially in sensitive historical or territorial matters.

Thailand expressed disappointment that Cambodia did not seek bilateral consultations before approaching the ICJ, particularly given the close diplomatic and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Thailand reaffirmed that boundary issues should be resolved through existing mechanisms, such as the JBC, Regional Border Committee (RBC), General Border Committee (GBC), and other bilateral forums.

Although the JBC meeting ended without concrete outcomes, both nations viewed it as a constructive step in keeping diplomatic lines open and reiterated their intentions to maintain peace and dialogue.

Background Tensions: Border Clash, Internet Shift, Cultural Bans

Tensions between the two countries reignited on 28 May, when a longstanding border dispute over overlapping territorial claims escalated into sporadic clashes and a military buildup along the frontier.

A Cambodian soldier was killed in a gunfire exchange with Thai troops around 5:45 AM on 28 May near the disputed border between Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear provinces. The clash occurred in a contested area claimed by both countries, according to Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence.

Cambodia has proposed bringing the issue before the International Court of Justice, while Thailand has reiterated its preference for resolving the dispute through the bilateral JBC framework.

On 13 June, Cambodia began rerouting its internet traffic through domestic infrastructure, following Prime Minister Hun Manet’s announcement to reduce dependence on Thai services amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The move was prompted by online threats to cut Cambodia’s electricity and internet supply, resulting in widespread disruptions to mobile networks and internet speeds across the country.

Hours later, the government also banned Thai films from television and cinemas, citing national responsibility and sovereignty.

Today’s meeting marked the first official diplomatic dialogue between the two neighbors since the recent flare-up and is regarded as a crucial opportunity to restore stability and prevent further escalation.

The situation remains closely watched by regional observers, with both sides under pressure to ease tensions and safeguard bilateral ties.