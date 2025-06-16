Three Lao Women Arrested in Thailand for Involvement in Illegal Prostitution

On 14 June, three Lao women were arrested in Thailand for engaging in illegal prostitution activities in Mueang district, Nakhon Nayok Province.

According to Thailand’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the arrests followed a report of an unauthorized sex service operating in the area. A police officer went undercover as a customer to gather evidence and coordinate the arrest.

Upon entering the establishment, a 19-year-old Thai woman named Parita offered sexual services for a fee of THB 2,000 (approximately USD 61.61). She explained that THB 500 (USD 15.40) would go to the bar owner, with the remaining 1,500 baht as her earnings.

Authorities later arrested the bar’s two managers: a 45-year-old Thai man named Aphirak and a 43-year-old Lao woman named Malaithip. They face charges related to operating an unlicensed prostitution business and hiring foreign nationals without legal work permits that violate both labor and immigration laws.

The three Lao women, including 25-year-old Pengkhomphan, 32-year-old Bounnum, and 35-year-old Malayfon were detained for working without permits. Meanwhile, Parita was charged with soliciting for prostitution and promoting or facilitating prostitution for others.

Police also seized key evidence, including THB 1,000 in cash (USD 30.81), a condom, and a receipt listing drinks and the names of employees allegedly working as sex workers.